Your building canvas starts off miniature, scaled down so you can build a house or scene on a table, like you would with a Lego set. Once you have it just how you want it, you can then walk down to your local park and plonk down that creation into the real world, where it scales up to life-size. These buildings are then persistent within the game and locked to a location, so any other players who happen to visit the park can admire and build on (or dismantle) your handiwork.