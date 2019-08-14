While MMS is now banned in countries such as Ireland and Canada, the chemical can still be sold in the United States, just as long as it isn't sold for human consumption. It is unclear what exactly has spawned the FDA's latest push against MMS but the "miracle cure" has recently emerged again from the dark recesses of pseudoscience after the Genesis II Church was revealed to be promoting an event in a Washington state hotel. The event was ostensibly geared around the discussion of MMS, described as a "sacrament", and called for US$450 donations from those attending.