Here's an unusual little project from 2hd Architecture Workshop. Named Mission Control, the home office is described as "an experimental hairy micro-office" by the firm and is covered in broom heads, lending it a quirky appearance that offers no obvious clue as to the building's purpose.







Mission Control is located in a garden in Nottingham, England, and replaces a derelict shed formerly situated on the same spot. It has a floorspace of just 7 sq m (75 sq ft).

The exterior of the building is covered in a total of 546 wooden broom heads with natural coco-fiber bristles, which are screwed onto battens wrapping around the walls. The decision to use broom heads came from the firm wanting a natural material with an interesting texture that's readily available and affordable, while also offering a little protection from burglars by concealing the building's purpose and entrance.

Indeed, access to the office requires that one first finds and removes the correct "secret panel" broom head and slide back a heavy lockable door. The office is topped by a large skylight but features no windows. It's envisioned as a cocoon to escape the distractions from the outside world.

"We built this custom-designed structure as the antithesis of a contemplation space with landscape views and flowing inside-outside space," says the firm. "In contrast, we needed an almost monastic cell, removed from physical context and worldly distraction, where we could retreat to immerse ourselves in brain work."