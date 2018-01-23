Hairy micro-office provides a distraction-free workspaceView gallery - 17 images
Mission Control is located in a garden in Nottingham, England, and replaces a derelict shed formerly situated on the same spot. It has a floorspace of just 7 sq m (75 sq ft).
The exterior of the building is covered in a total of 546 wooden broom heads with natural coco-fiber bristles, which are screwed onto battens wrapping around the walls. The decision to use broom heads came from the firm wanting a natural material with an interesting texture that's readily available and affordable, while also offering a little protection from burglars by concealing the building's purpose and entrance.
Indeed, access to the office requires that one first finds and removes the correct "secret panel" broom head and slide back a heavy lockable door. The office is topped by a large skylight but features no windows. It's envisioned as a cocoon to escape the distractions from the outside world.
"We built this custom-designed structure as the antithesis of a contemplation space with landscape views and flowing inside-outside space," says the firm. "In contrast, we needed an almost monastic cell, removed from physical context and worldly distraction, where we could retreat to immerse ourselves in brain work."
The interior walls and ceilings are finished in whitewashed plywood. Structurally, Mission Control consists of timber panels prefabricated in the firm's nearby workshop, while sheep's wool serves as insulation. This must do the job keeping the place warm as 2hd Architecture Workshop reports that body heat and the excess heat from the computer is sufficient.
Source: 2hd Architecture Workshop
