Practically speaking the gameplay will be relatively simple. Commands can be suggested by individuals, then are either upvoted or downvoted by all users, with the top-voted command communicated to the actor. Pescetelli is, of course, also aware of the internet's predilection for disturbing extremity and there are rules constraining the commands to ensure the safety, privacy and respect of all parties involved, including bystanders. So this won't devolve into a live-action version of Grand Theft Auto. However, Pescetelli does add that, "Everything else will be allowed."