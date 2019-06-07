The hope is that the new locking mechanism will not only allow the Roboats to form platforms, but also to act as roving trash collectors that can patrol the canals at night, collecting Roboats holding trash containers and dragging them to garbage collection facilities. However, the more immediate goal will be to build a full-sized version of the boats that will be more stable and will include tentacle-like rubber grippers that will allow the docking funnel to latch on more securely and with better control.