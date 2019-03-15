"Previous approaches to the packing problem could only handle very limited classes of objects – objects that are very light or objects that conform to shapes such as boxes and cylinders, but with the Magic Ball gripper system we've shown that we can do pick-and-place tasks for a large variety of items ranging from wine bottles to broccoli, grapes and eggs," says MIT professor Daniela Rus, director of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. "In other words, objects that are heavy and objects that are light. Objects that are delicate, or sturdy, or that have regular or free form shapes."