The plug-in hybrid system is an evolution of the current PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) system in the Outlander, using a slightly larger 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine as a generator (versus the 2.0L in the Outlander PHEV), but the same one-motor-per-axle layout. The Engelberg Tourer concept has an estimated all-electric range of 43 miles (70 km) and a total range of over 435 miles (700 km). Mitsubishi didn't state the size of the battery pack, but we suspect it's about the same 12 kWh pack that's found in the Outlander PHEV.