If users don't wish to dangle their cargo below the UAV, they can opt for an onboard container capable of carrying a maximum of 80 lb (36 kg) on the quadcopter, or 160 lb (72 kg) on the octocopter. That said, the Dauntless isn't just about lifting stuff. It can also be outfitted with optional extras such as gimbal-mounted cameras of various types, weather stations, radiation detectors, radar or LiDAR (light detection and ranging) modules.