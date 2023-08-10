BenQ crams a 1080p projector into a 16-W Bluetooth speaker

Back in 2021, BenQ released a portable Bluetooth speaker with a 720p DLP projector built in. Now that GV30 model has been joined by a larger Full HD sibling that can be tilted up to throw a movie on the ceiling.

The DLP projection system at the heart of the GV31 can manage 1080p visuals on a nearby wall at up to 100 diagonal inches, or can rotate up to move the entertainment to the ceiling.

The pico projector's LED light source puts out just 300 ANSI lumens though, meaning that it won't compete with ambient lighting or daylight, so a darkened room will be your best bet.

It does boast 24-bit color with support for 98% of the Rec.709 color gamut, plus 100,000:1 contrast, and autofocus and vertical keystone correction take the worry out of setup.

The GV31 packs two built-in midrange tweeters and a woofer BenQ

The GV31 runs Android 11 and ships with an Android TV dongle for access to entertainment apps, including Netflix. Connectivity shapes up as 802.11ax Wi-Fi with support for AirPlay and Chromecast to share content from mobile devices, while two HDMI inputs and USB cater for cabling to media sources. The unit can also be used for casual gaming, with input lag at full resolution reported to be 45 ms.

It appears to rock the same 16-W sound system as the GV30, which is made up of two 4-W midrange tweeters and an 8-W woofer. And the onboard battery is reckoned good for up to 300 minutes of per-charge music playback, or 180 minutes of video.

The 5.2 x 8 x 7.5-inch (131.3 x 203.2 x 191.4-mm), 3.7-lb (1.7-kg) GV31 is currently on sale in the UK for £569 and Australia for AU$999, but we've no word on whether it will available in the US.

Product page: Benq GV31