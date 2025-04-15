Eye-friendly color ePaper monitor extends mobile screen space

There appears to be a race on to launch the first 13.3-inch color ePaper monitor. Dasung currently has an Indiegogo waiting in the wings, but it's looking like Bigme will be first to the line with pre-order status for its B13 device.

Laptops are great tools for mobile productivity, but limited screen space can be a major check in the minus column. It's just not practical to carry a huge computer monitor around with you, but we have seen a number of slim secondary displays as well as multi-display solutions attempt to make life easier.

If you don't want to punish your peepers with multiple LCD displays left and right, ePaper could be an eye-friendly alternative. E Ink monitors are a thing now of course, but 13.3-inch color ePaper displays that can be plugged into a spare port for extra display real estate? Not yet. But that's about to change. As mentioned earlier, Dasung is working on a Paperlike 13K model but that's currently at the "coming soon" stage of a crowdfunder.

The Bigme B13's color ePaper display resolution of 3,200 x 2,400 pixels, with grayscale coming in at 300 ppi and color at 150 ppi Bigme

Bigme appears to be closer to actual launch with its B13 ePaper monitor, which is currently up for pre-order with an "end of May" shipping window to tempt us in. Screen resolution is reported to be 3,200 x 2,400 pixels, with color definition coming in at 150 pixels-per-inch. Bigme has thrown in its own 30-Hz refresh tech to help eliminate ghosting and allow for less jerky moving imagery – for comparison, Dasung's Paperlike 13K is expected to offer 37-Hz fast refresh.

The B14 sports two USB-C ports plus a mini-HDMI port for driver-free connection to a host Windows/macOS computer or laptop, as well as Android or iOS tablets and smartphones. As the display technology is ePaper, an extra portable monitor or two should be kinder to the host battery than a LCD equivalent. Wireless casting over DNLA, AirPlay or Miracast is also possible.

Dual speakers are included in the alloy housing. And there's also mention of an adjustable backplate with integrated magnetic arms for mounting to 13-17-inch laptops – though it's not clear if this is included or an optional extra.

Each unit tips the scales at 660 g (23 oz), and the B13 is currently up for pre-order for US$499 a pop – the suggested retail price is $679. Shipping is penciled in for the end of May.

Bigme B13 pre-sale will start on April 14World's First 13.3" Color ePaper Monitor!

