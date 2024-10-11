25.3-inch color E Ink monitor gets a screen refresh boost

Last year, Dasung launched what was claimed to be the world's first color E Ink monitor, whcih was available with curved or flat panels. Now the company has updated the formula for a similar-sized model boasting a super-fast (for E Ink) refresh rate of 33 Hz.

Generally speaking, the faster the image on a screen refreshes, the more fluid the moving pictures and the better the visual experience for the user.

For E Ink displays, watching videos on an e-note or larger screen can be a frustrating experience due to relatively low refresh rates when compared to many of the LCD/LED panels on sale today – which will refresh at least 60 times per second, or at 60 Hz. Some gaming monitors can manage four times that.

So although 33 Hz still won't compete directly with more widespread tech, it's still pretty good for E Ink and should significantly reduce image ghosting and motion blur. Dasung has released a video showing a LCD panel and the new Paperlike Color screen going head to head to help potential buyers get a feel for the new technology's capabilities.

Paperlike Color (Revolutionary) vs. LCD: Ultra-Fast, Unbelievable!

The 25.3-inch display is built around the same Kaleido 3 ePaper technology as before, but Dasung has developed a few new algorithms to improve performance. Oncreen color gets enhanced by Dasung's X-Color Filter algorithm, and an Auto-Clear algorithm reduces after-image issues.

Added to the so-called God-Level High Refresh technology, the company is promising "E Ink speed magic that will completely shatter your pre-conceptions about E Ink displays." And this seems to be just the beginning, as the promo blurb mentions "even higher refresh rates on the horizon."

DASUNG Paperlike Color Revolutionary 33Hz: Ultra-fast Speed, High Color Saturation, No Frontlight

Kaleido 3 E Ink technology offers a resolution of 3,200 x 1,800 pixels at 16:9 aspect. A "super-sized" front light with adjustable brightness and color temperature reduces the need to work in a well-lit home office. Physical buttons are included for image optimization. Users can cable to a computer via HDMI or DisplayPort, but the screen also comes with dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity for wireless sharing over AirPlay or Miracast.

The Paperlike Color monitor sits on a height-adjustable stand that can flip from landscape to portrait orientation if needed, and it benefits from VESA-mount compatibility. Two-channel speakers complete the notable given specs.

The 33-Hz Paperlike Color monitor is on sale now for the somewhat premium price of US$1,749.

Product page: Dasung 33-Hz Paperlike Color