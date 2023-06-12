Samsung's monstrous ultra-wide gaming monitor goes up for pre-order

Samsung has announced that the "first OLED monitor to offer Dual Quad High Definition" is now available for pre-order. The 49-inch curved Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor boasts a super-quick 240-Hz refresh rate and a super-snappy 0.03-ms response time.

"Last year, Samsung addressed the demands and expectations of even the most experienced gamers with the launch of the Odyssey OLED G8," said Samsung's Executive VP of the Visual Display Business, Hoon Chung. "With the introduction of the Odyssey OLED G9, equipped with unrivaled picture quality, we are excited to offer our customers these powerful gaming monitors and raise the bar for OLED gaming."

Originally announced at CES 2023 back in January, the gigantic display sports a curvature of 1800R to immerse players in the game and essentially features the equivalent of two QHD-resolution screens planted next to each other for the first "Dual Quad High Definition (DQHD; 5,120 x 1,440) resolution with a 32:9 ratio."

Model G95SC boasts a high refresh rate of 240 Hz and gray-to-gray response time is reported to be 0.03 milliseconds. There's algorithm-based auto upscaling and brightness tweaking courtesy of the Neo Quantum Processor Pro, for the promise of improved detail. And players can enjoy a wide vista across the whole width, or opt for dual-screen gameplay with a friend or for multitasking ease.

The Odyssey OLED G9 boasts AI upscaling, a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a response time of 0.03 milliseconds Samsung

Samsung has cooked in Smart TV apps for lining up streaming entertainment without needing to cable up a PC or mobile device, alongside the Gaming Hub platform for discovering and streaming games, including titles from Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. Support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA Adaptive Sync is also included.

The ultra-wide display packs full-size and micro HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4 and a triple-port USB hub, benefits from integrated stereo speakers and features Core Lighting+ to match onscreen colors for deeper immersion.

The G95SC is priced at a cool $2,199.99, though Samsung is throwing in a $250 credit for the pre-order period to sweeten the deal.

A similar second model has also been revealed, the G93SC, which lacks the Neo Quantum processor, Gaming Hub and Smart TV features. Voice assistance, multi-view and a few other features are also missing. We've no word on pricing but global availability is from Q3.

Product page: Odyssey OLED G9