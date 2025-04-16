Take note: 4G takes E Ink scribbling mobile with Bigme B7 launch

Digital notebooks with E Ink screens offer scribblers, jotters and doodlers an old school paper-like creative experience while also cramming in modern tech. The latest to join the party comes in the shape of a color E Ink tablet called the Bigme B7.

The B7 was originally outed on Chinese social media last month, and has now appeared on Bigme's global store in preparation for global release.

As its name might suggest, the Kaleido 3 E Ink display measures 7 diagonal inches. The screen has a color resolution of 632 x 840 pixels (150 ppi) that's bumped up to 1,264 x 1,680 pixels (300 ppi) for grayscale.

Bigme's fast refresh technology is included to minimize ghosting for crisp reading and writing. And the device ships with a pen stylus featuring 4,096 pressure levels, which can be magnetically attached to its edge so you always know where your note-making aid is.

But where this enote stands out from its brethren is the cooked-in 4G connectivity, for access to the internet or even taking calls while out and about. There's even a feature to transcribe voice calls to text, for more efficient record keeping – which supports 37 languages and translations.

Inside the 5.8-mm-thin frame (0.2 in) are 2.4-GHz octa-core processing brains supported by 8 GB of RAM. The Android tablet also comes with 128 GB of onboard storage, but that can be expanded by up to 1 TB via the media card slot.

Bluetooth 5.1 caters for pairing with input peripherals or earphones, and there's a 5-megapixel rear camera for scanning documents or taking snapshots.

The Bigme B7 is currently up for pre-order at US$229, reduced from a suggested retail price of $299. Shipping is expected to start from May 10.

