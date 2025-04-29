13-inch ePaper tablet drives productivity in color

Onyx Boox has launched a color ePaper version of its 13.3-inch Tab X productivity slate, which can be used with the new stylus input or optioned with a keyboard case for a laptop-like experience.

Like its stablemate, the Tab X C features a 13.3-inch display paired with the company's own fast refresh technology for minimal ghosting and snappy response. But this time the e-note is built around Kaleido 3 color E Ink technology with 3,200 x 2,400 grayscale resolution (300 pixels-per-inch) and 1,600 x 1,200 for color (150 PPI). All of this translates to comfortable big-screen e-book reading as well as more familiar ground for those who regularly consume A4-sized documents.

The ePaper tablet has support for stylus input for scribbles, annotations and doodles using a range of Smart Scribe input tools. The supplied Inspire Stylus features 4,096 pressure levels plus tilt sensitivity, and haptic feedback is cooked in too. This pen will need to be charged but this can be done wirelessly by magnetically attaching it to the side of the e-note.

The Tab X C comes with a new Inspire Stylus, which magnetically attaches to the side of the ePaper tablet Boox

The Tab X C runs Android 13 for access to numerous productivity apps via the Play Store, and presents a tablet-like interface with apps and widgets to help with smooth workflow management. There's also a split-screen mode for multi-tasking, meaning you can review documents while making notes or jot down ideas while scanning feed updates. A cold/warm front light caters for continued tasking after daylight fades.

In the belly of the beast is an octa-core processor that clocks in at up to 2.84 GHz, supported by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi are included too, and a USB-C port replaces the audio jack while also allowing for on-the-go data transfer and cabled charging. The ePaper tablet rocks dual speakers for sharing audiobooks with those around you, and a built-in microphone enables speech-to-text.

The additional of an optional keyboard cover can transform the Tab X C into a laptop-like workspace Boox

E Ink is not only easier on the eyes than backlit LCD panels, but should also make for extended use away from wall outlets. That said, though we know this device includes a 5,500-mAh battery, per-charge figures haven't been shared. And despite all of this impressive technology, the e-note measures just 5.3 mm thick (0.2 in) and tips the scales at 625 g (22 oz).

The Boox Tab X C is on sale now for US$759.99 – a keyboard cover is also available to transform the e-note into an ePaper notebook. The video below has more.

Introducing BOOX Tab X C: Near A4 size. Responsive. In color.

Product page: Tab X C