Clicks brings its keyboard cases to Android, starting with Pixel 9

After winning over a hundred thousand iPhone users who wanted to attach a BlackBerry-style keyboard to their handsets, Clicks is now making its physical keyboard cases for a small selection of Android devices. Up first: Google's Pixel 9 and 9 Pro.

The company says it's rejigging its most recent offering – which was upgraded from the original for the iPhone 16 – for these Android phones. That means you'll get large backlit domed metal keys, flexible TPU on the outside, and a felt-like backing to cradle your phone on the inside.

Plus, the case will add Qi2 wireless charging to your device, as well as the ability to hold on to magnetic accessories just like MagSafe-equipped iPhones. Those are some nifty upgrades that should make your current daily driver even easier to live with.

All Clicks Android cases will be available in this black-on-black colorway Clicks

Clicks co-founder Michael Fisher, who goes by MrMobile on YouTube and has garnered more than a million subscribers reviewing phones on there, noted that Android plays real nice with physical keyboards, and even more so when you use Google's free Gboard keyboard replacement app.

Gboard displays word suggestions that you can choose from in a slim bar at the bottom of the screen when you're typing, enables copying and pasting text using Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V, and includes an emoji shortcut. You can see these features in action in the walkthrough video below.

The Clicks Keyboard Comes To Android!

In addition, you can scroll using Clicks' spacebar, switch between apps using Alt+Tab, pull down the notification shade without swiping, and even invoke Google's Gemini AI assistant with a dedicated key that doubles as a backlight toggle.

Beyond the Pixel models, the case will also be available for Samsung's Galaxy S25, and the 2024 Moto Razr and Razr+ flip phones.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 will be available in black, as well as this Pinot colorway Clicks

When I've picked phones for myself in the past, I've previously looked for models that balance price with reasonably future-proof specs, like OnePlus' offerings. Given my love for physical keyboards, I might have to choose differently next time based on what phones Clicks chooses to support.

The Moto Razr's folded form combined with a Clicks keyboard looks like a fun way to play retro games Clicks

Clicks offers two colorways for each Android phone it supports, one of which is a black-keys-on-black Onyx flavor. You can pre-order the Pixel version before March 21 to lock in the introductory US$99 price; after that, it'll go for $139. The company says it'll begin shipping orders April 30. The Samsung and Moto flavors are currently open for reservations.

Product page: Clicks for Android via MrMobile [Michael Fisher]/YouTube