Google launches its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold

Pretty much ever since Samsung launched its first Galaxy Fold in 2019, there have been rumors that Google will join the folding party with a Pixel model. Now that day is finally upon us as the Pixel Fold goes up for pre-order.

As with the first folder to actually launch, and subsequent releases from the likes of Samsung, Oppo, Honor, Xiaomi and others, the Pixel Fold offers the flexibility of a smartphone-like display out front when folded and opens out for a mini tablet experience – all on one pocket-friendly device.

That OLED smartphone display measures 5.8 inches from bottom left to top right and is topped by durable Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It shows 2,092 x 1,080 pixels at 17.4:9 aspect and 408 ppi, there's HDR support, 24-bit color depth, a 120-Hz refresh rate, 1,550 nits of peak brightness, and 1,000,000:1 contrast. The exterior display is also home to a 9.5-MP selfiecam capable of 4K video.

The Pixel Fold's triple-camera bump (left), 7.6-inch interior display (center) and 5.8-inch exterior screen (right) Google

When folded out over the custom hinge, the tablet-like OLED screen fashioned from ultra-thin glass and protected by a plastic layer comes in at 7.6 diagonal inches with 2,208 x 1,840 pixels, a 6:5 aspect and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. It has the same contrast, color depth and HDR support as the exterior display, but brightness peaks at 1,450 nits.

One potential issue here could be the inevitable wobble caused by the camera bump on the rear if the device is placed flat on a tabletop in tablet mode, though there is a tabletop mode that allows users to place the exterior screen face down and angle the bump-packing half for watching videos. The interior display features an 8-MP selfiecam for 1080p video chats, too. Splitscreen is supported for multitasking, and files can be dragged and dropped from one app to the other. Google has even cooked in a dual-screen interpreter mode to allow for "natural conversations across languages." But whichever display you interact with, there doesn't appear to be pen/stylus support.

The Pixel Fold measures 5.5 x 3.1 x 0.5 in (139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm) in smartphone mode and 5.5 x 6.2 x 0.2 in (139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm) when folded out, and tips the scales at 10 oz (283 g). Inside is Google's Tensor G2 chip with a Titan M2 security coprocessor, supported by 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset launches with Android 13 running the show, but will likely be among the first in line for the Android 14 update later in the year. Google is also promising at least five years of security updates.

The rear camera array benefits from laser-detect autofocus and a spectral/flicker sensor, and is made up of a 48-megapixel main with a 1/2-inch-type image sensor, 82-degree field of view, F1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization; a 10.8-MP ultrawide with a 1/3-inch-type sensor, 121.1-degree FOV, and F2.2 aperture; and a 10.8-MP telephoto with a 1/3.1-inch-type sensor, 5x optical zoom, F3.05 aperture.

The 48-megapixel main camera in the rear array can be used for selfies, with previews shown on the exterior/smartphone display Google

Features including Super Res Zoom, Night Sight and 10-bit HDR video have been drawn from other Pixel handsets. The cameras can capture 4K video at up to 60 frames per second, and can be used for selfies too, with the exterior (smartphone) display used for framing up and control.

Elsewhere, the IPX8-rated Pixel Fold sports dual speakers and three microphones with noise suppression, 5G mobile connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C and dual SIM capabilities.

Google boasts that the phone's 4,821-mAh battery could get as much as 72 hours of use in Extreme Battery Saver mode, but at least 24 hours is said to be more typical for normal use. Fast-charging and wireless top-ups are supported (though you'll have to pay extra for Google's 30-W charger and a Qi pad).

The Pixel Fold is available for pre-order now starting at US$1,799, which is the same as Samsung's Galaxy Fold4. Shipping expected to start in June. The video below has more.

Google Pixel Fold: The Only Foldable Engineered by Google

