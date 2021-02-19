IK interface lets mobile content creators use XLR microphones

IK Multimedia has given a helping hand to creators, musicians and journalists looking to give their visual content a pro-level audio boost with the launch of the iRig Pre 2, a battery powered pre-amp that connects XLR microphones to mobile devices or digital cameras.

The mobile microphone interface is powered by two included AA-sized batteries and will work with any iOS/Android mobile device or digital camera rocking a 3.5-mm audio jack. If your phone is USB or Lightning only, you'll need to invest in an adapter.

The iRig Pre 2 allows podcasters, vloggers and other content creators to use a XLR mic with mobile devices and digital cameras IK Multimedia

Any type of XLR microphone can then be included in the content creation setup, with 48-V phantom power on tap for condenser mics. When using alkaline batteries, users can expect around seven hours of continuous use with phantom power engaged, or 20 hours when phantom is off (for dynamic or ribbon mics, for example).

Elsewhere, there's adjustable gain control (with a range of 48 dB), direct monitoring via the included headphone output (to ensure an optimal recording signal before and during recording or streaming), and users can mount the Pre 2 to a mic stand or carry strap with Velcro for push-on/pull-off convenience.

An auto-switching circuit makes using an XLR microphone with digital cameras easy IK Multimedia

The device is reported compatible with most popular live-streaming and audio/video apps, though IK has two of its own called iRig Recorder Free and VocaLive Free available from the Apple or Google Play stores.

The iRig Pre 2 is available for pre-order now for US$49.99, with shipping expected to start next month. The video below has more.

iRIg Pre 2 mobile microphone interface

Product page: iRig Pre 2