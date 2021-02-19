© 2021 New Atlas
Mobile Technology

IK interface lets mobile content creators use XLR microphones

By Paul Ridden
February 19, 2021
IK interface lets mobile conte...
The iRig Pre 2 can be mounted to a mic stand or carry strap with Velcro
The iRig Pre 2 can be mounted to a mic stand or carry strap with Velcro
View 4 Images
The iRig Pre 2 allows podcasters, vloggers and other content creators to use a XLR mic with mobile devices and digital cameras
1/4
The iRig Pre 2 allows podcasters, vloggers and other content creators to use a XLR mic with mobile devices and digital cameras
An auto-switching circuit makes using an XLR microphone with digital cameras easy
2/4
An auto-switching circuit makes using an XLR microphone with digital cameras easy
The iRig Pre 2's audio cable ends in a TRRS jack, so if your smartphone doesn't have a 3.5-mm audio input you'll need a USB or Lightning adapter
3/4
The iRig Pre 2's audio cable ends in a TRRS jack, so if your smartphone doesn't have a 3.5-mm audio input you'll need a USB or Lightning adapter
The iRig Pre 2 can be mounted to a mic stand or carry strap with Velcro
4/4
The iRig Pre 2 can be mounted to a mic stand or carry strap with Velcro
View gallery - 4 images

IK Multimedia has given a helping hand to creators, musicians and journalists looking to give their visual content a pro-level audio boost with the launch of the iRig Pre 2, a battery powered pre-amp that connects XLR microphones to mobile devices or digital cameras.

The mobile microphone interface is powered by two included AA-sized batteries and will work with any iOS/Android mobile device or digital camera rocking a 3.5-mm audio jack. If your phone is USB or Lightning only, you'll need to invest in an adapter.

The iRig Pre 2 allows podcasters, vloggers and other content creators to use a XLR mic with mobile devices and digital cameras
The iRig Pre 2 allows podcasters, vloggers and other content creators to use a XLR mic with mobile devices and digital cameras

Any type of XLR microphone can then be included in the content creation setup, with 48-V phantom power on tap for condenser mics. When using alkaline batteries, users can expect around seven hours of continuous use with phantom power engaged, or 20 hours when phantom is off (for dynamic or ribbon mics, for example).

Elsewhere, there's adjustable gain control (with a range of 48 dB), direct monitoring via the included headphone output (to ensure an optimal recording signal before and during recording or streaming), and users can mount the Pre 2 to a mic stand or carry strap with Velcro for push-on/pull-off convenience.

An auto-switching circuit makes using an XLR microphone with digital cameras easy
An auto-switching circuit makes using an XLR microphone with digital cameras easy

The device is reported compatible with most popular live-streaming and audio/video apps, though IK has two of its own called iRig Recorder Free and VocaLive Free available from the Apple or Google Play stores.

The iRig Pre 2 is available for pre-order now for US$49.99, with shipping expected to start next month. The video below has more.

iRIg Pre 2 mobile microphone interface

Product page: iRig Pre 2

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

Mobile TechnologyMicrophoneIK MultimediaAmplifiersPortable Audio
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More