IK launches versatile field-ready audio interface and mixer

IK Multimedia has added something of a Swiss Army knife audio interface to its iRig line. The 4-in/2-out Pro Quattro I/O is aimed at musicians and digital content creators, and promises broadcast quality results in the studio or out in the field.

The portable audio interface rocks four combo XLR/0.25-inch instrument/line-in jack inputs and four low-noise microphone pre-amps with 48-V phantom power, as well as RCA and 3.5-mm connections. There's cooked-in MIDI I/O too for feeding in keyboards, synths, drum machines and other hardware.

It's compatible with devices running iOS, iPad, Android, Mac and Windows operating systems, and can serve as a mic pre-amp or line mixer for DSLR cameras as well. And up to 24-bit/96-kHz analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog conversion is included.

A built-in MEMS microphone features too, allowing any mobile device or laptop it's plugged into to become a pro-level field recorder. Rather than record to SD card media or include internal storage, IK has opted to just have the user save audio files directly to whatever device the Pro Quattro I/O is connected to, and then up to cloud storage as required, which could simplify setup and save overall project time.

The iRig Pro Quattro I/O doesn't have built-in storage or a SD media slot, but saves content directly to the mobile device, desktop computer, tablet or laptop it's connected to

Audio can be mixed down to stereo or mono tracks for quick and easy streaming to social media, or up to four audio sources can be routed to individual channels for tweaking via music production software running on a computer or smartphone. A limiter has been included to help avoid clipping issues, and there's a loopback feature that allows users to add calls, music or digital effects to the stream.

The interface also sports two XLR outputs, along with one 3.5-mm stereo audio out plus a headphone jack with independent volume for monitoring. It measures 6.54 x 3.62 x 1.69 in (166 x 92 x 43 mm) and tips the scales at 11.4 oz (325 g), not including batteries, and can be powered over USB or courtesy of four AA-sized batteries or via a DC adapter.

The iRig Pro Quattro I/O is priced at US$349.99 and ships with a bunch of cables, a set of AA batteries and IK apps like AmpliTube 5 SE and T-RackS 5 SE. The Deluxe version adds two iRig Mic XY condenser capsules, a windshield, a power supply and a carry case for $449.99. The video below has more.

iRig Pro Quattro I/O 4-input professional field recording interface and mixer

Product page: iRig Pro Quattro I/O