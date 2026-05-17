Compact rugged phone aims to capture action adventures in 4K

Rugged phones are not for everyone. They're generally huge and heavy, though most come with a long-life battery and all can withstand a beating. A relatively new name in the space has gone mini for a tough cookie that's also an actioncam.

Unlike the similar F116 Pro, the Eagle Pro 5G Mini appears to be going direct for sale rather than first dipping into the crowdfunding pool over on Kickstarter. The mini rugged comes from a company that you may have encountered but not known its name.

Tirisen International Trading has worked with named brands across the smartphone, rugged phones, wearables and tablets spaces for almost two decades. A couple of years ago, it started Lagenio to bring its own products to customers – such as the "world's thinnest 4G kids watch."

The Eagle Pro mini rugged phone with built-in actioncam on show at MWC 2026 Lagenio

The Eagle first flew at the 2026 World Mobile Congress in Barcelona in March, and the first batch of influencer reviews are starting to appear online – which likely signals an upcoming release window.

It's still quite chunky – at almost an inch thick (23 mm) – but doesn't sport a large display like fellow rugged brethren such as the Oukitel WP61. The 4.-inch, 120-Hz, 550-nit screen topped in Gorilla Glass 5 makes this relatively pocket-friendly at 4.5 x 2.34 in ( 114.5 x 59.6 mm) and tipping the scales at 7.4 oz (210 g).

But it's around back where the real action is – literally. Along with a 50-megapixel main camera with autofocus and a F1/8 aperture is an ultra-wide actioncam built around a 1/2-inch-type IMX586 imaging sensor. The field of view comes in at 152.6 degrees through a F2.8 aperture. Both of theme modules can record 4K footage at up to 30 frames per second. There's also a 1080p selfiecam holepunched in the display.

Features such as horizon leveling, distortion correction and a self-developed stabilization algorithm help creators capture smooth action shots. And as you might expect from a rugged phone, the "Eagle Pro unlocks underwater recording for pool and shallow-water adventures" – it's built to MIL-STD-810H endurance and temperature extremes.

The Eagle Pro can survive drops onto concrete from 1.5 meters, being dunked in the drink for 30 minutes, can continue to operate in temps as low a -20 degrees C, and can play nice in the sand pit too Lagenio

The handset sports a 3,700-mAh LiPo battery for "reliable daily usage for most tasks such as communication, navigation, and photography." That's reported to mean up to 33 hours of phone chatter, 11 hours of video playback, 230 minutes of 4K video recording or up to 8 hours of mobile gaming. Reverse charging allows the user to juice up other mobile gadgetry while out and about, and 33-W fast-charging is supported when the phone's cells need a boost.

Elsewhere, the Eagle Pro runs Android 16. It rolls with 12 GB of system memory with virtual expansion on tap from the 256 GB of internal storage. Up to 1 TB of microSD storage expansion can also be had. In addition to 5G mobile and space for dual nano-SIMs, 802.11ax Wi-Fi is baked in together with Bluetooth 5.4 and support for multiple global satellite systems.

The product page linked below shows the tough compact as coming soon, but as we said earlier – online video reviews are starting to trickle through, which is usually a sign that retail launch is imminent. We've no word on pricing though we'd guess at somewhere around the US$300 mark.

Product page: Lagenio Eagle Pro