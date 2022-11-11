© 2022 New Atlas
Leica doubles camera resolution for second-gen Leitz Phone

By Paul Ridden
November 11, 2022
Leica doubles camera resolution for second-gen Leitz Phone
The Leitz Phone 2 is being manufactured by Sharp, is based on its Aquos platform, and will be sold exclusively in Japan
The Leitz Phone 2 features a single camera module built around a 1-inch-type image sensor at 47.2 megapixels
The Leitz Phone 2 features a 6.6-inch OLED display "with incredible contrast and brilliance, even in bright sunlight"
A Leica-branded lens cover protects the Leitz Phone 2's rear camera module
The 161 x 77 x 9.3-mm Leitz Phone 2 smartphone with protective cover and lens cover
The Leitz Phone 2 includes a Golden Hour widget, that shows the best times around sunrise and sunset for "warm light" photography
Imaging titan Leica has given its first smartphone a processing and sensor update, and has again essentially repackaged a recent Aquos handset from Japanese consumer tech outfit Sharp for the launch of the Leitz Phone 2.

As with last year's Aquos R6 smartphone, Sharp again joined forces with Leica for the imaging technology at the heart of the Japan-only Aquos R7 flagship. And a few months later, a "Designed by Leica Camera Germany" variant is due for release on November 18.

The main focus here is the rear camera module, which is built around a 47.2-megapixel 1-inch-type CMOS imaging sensor – more than double the resolution of the first Leitz handset – paired with a Summicron 19-mm-equiv F1.9 aspherical lens with seven elements.

Mobile snappers can tap into 6x digital zoom, as well as proprietary imaging software chops for the promise of an authentic Leica look that's based on the company's Summilux 28, Summilux 35 and Noctilux 50 camera lenses. Images can be saved in RAW or JPEG format.

The Leitz Phone 2 features a single camera module built around a 1-inch-type image sensor at 47.2 megapixels
Other style options include black-and-white photography based on the Monochrome cameras, an analog 35-mm cinema film look plus a more contemporary cinematic feel. Leica has also included a widget that will display optimum times for snapping photos in the warm glow of a sunrise or sunset. There's no official word on video performance, but the Sharp model on which it's based is capable of 8K recording.

Out front is a 6.6-inch Gorilla Glass-topped 2,730 x 1,260-resolution OLED display, plus a 12.6-MP selfiecam with phase-detection AF and 8x continuous digital zoom.

The second-generation Leitz smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (SM8450) mobile platform featuring octa-core processing, Adreno graphics, 802.11ac/ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 and a Hexagon AI engine. It comes with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, with SD expansion up to 1 TB, and runs Android 12 out of the box.

The Leitz Phone 2 will be sold exclusively in Japan through Softbank from next week for JPY 225,360 (about US$1,600).

Product page: Leitz Phone 2

