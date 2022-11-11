Leica doubles camera resolution for second-gen Leitz Phone

Imaging titan Leica has given its first smartphone a processing and sensor update, and has again essentially repackaged a recent Aquos handset from Japanese consumer tech outfit Sharp for the launch of the Leitz Phone 2.

As with last year's Aquos R6 smartphone, Sharp again joined forces with Leica for the imaging technology at the heart of the Japan-only Aquos R7 flagship. And a few months later, a "Designed by Leica Camera Germany" variant is due for release on November 18.

The main focus here is the rear camera module, which is built around a 47.2-megapixel 1-inch-type CMOS imaging sensor – more than double the resolution of the first Leitz handset – paired with a Summicron 19-mm-equiv F1.9 aspherical lens with seven elements.

Mobile snappers can tap into 6x digital zoom, as well as proprietary imaging software chops for the promise of an authentic Leica look that's based on the company's Summilux 28, Summilux 35 and Noctilux 50 camera lenses. Images can be saved in RAW or JPEG format.

The Leitz Phone 2 features a single camera module built around a 1-inch-type image sensor at 47.2 megapixels Leica

Other style options include black-and-white photography based on the Monochrome cameras, an analog 35-mm cinema film look plus a more contemporary cinematic feel. Leica has also included a widget that will display optimum times for snapping photos in the warm glow of a sunrise or sunset. There's no official word on video performance, but the Sharp model on which it's based is capable of 8K recording.

Out front is a 6.6-inch Gorilla Glass-topped 2,730 x 1,260-resolution OLED display, plus a 12.6-MP selfiecam with phase-detection AF and 8x continuous digital zoom.

The second-generation Leitz smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (SM8450) mobile platform featuring octa-core processing, Adreno graphics, 802.11ac/ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 and a Hexagon AI engine. It comes with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, with SD expansion up to 1 TB, and runs Android 12 out of the box.

The Leitz Phone 2 will be sold exclusively in Japan through Softbank from next week for JPY 225,360 (about US$1,600).

Product page: Leitz Phone 2