© 2021 New Atlas
Mobile Technology

Lenovo looks to support hybrid workers with Go accessory line

By Paul Ridden
May 14, 2021
Lenovo looks to support hybrid...
The USB-C Laptop Power Bank and Wireless Multi-Device Mouse are the first accessories to be announced for Lenovo's new Go sub brand
The USB-C Laptop Power Bank and Wireless Multi-Device Mouse are the first accessories to be announced for Lenovo's new Go sub brand
View 6 Images
Lenovo Go headphones with a boom mic for online communications are due for launch in 2021
1/6
Lenovo Go headphones with a boom mic for online communications are due for launch in 2021
The Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse not only pairs wirelessly with up to three devices simultaneously, but its battery can be wirelessly charged
2/6
The Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse not only pairs wirelessly with up to three devices simultaneously, but its battery can be wirelessly charged
The Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank can juice up three devices at the same time, including a laptop
3/6
The Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank can juice up three devices at the same time, including a laptop
The USB-C Laptop Power Bank and Wireless Multi-Device Mouse are the first accessories to be announced for Lenovo's new Go sub brand
4/6
The USB-C Laptop Power Bank and Wireless Multi-Device Mouse are the first accessories to be announced for Lenovo's new Go sub brand
The USB-C Laptop Power Bank has a 20,000-mAh battery and a 65-W output
5/6
The USB-C Laptop Power Bank has a 20,000-mAh battery and a 65-W output
The Go mouse can pair with up to three devices over Bluetooth, with a user able to cycle between them via a button up top
6/6
The Go mouse can pair with up to three devices over Bluetooth, with a user able to cycle between them via a button up top
View gallery - 6 images

The global pandemic and necessary lockdowns have seen many folks staying at home to work, and a good number may continue to do so as restrictions are eased. To meet the needs of this remote workforce, Lenovo has launched a new brand to market a range of purpose-built accessories.

Lenovo says that it recently undertook a study to "understand the behaviors and attitudes of Business End Users and IT Decision Makers across all business sizes who have been forced to work from home due to COVID-19." This revealed that 83 percent of those surveyed expected to work remotely for at least half of the time, with 60 percent of employees happy to do so.

"These user insights are what inspired our vision for the new Lenovo Go line of accessories – to empower the employee experience through smarter accessories that enable people to thrive in a work-from-anywhere world," said Eric Yu, senior vice president of Lenovo’s global SMB, Visuals and Accessories, Intelligent Devices Group.

To start the ball rolling, a USB-C power bank and a wireless mouse have been announced.

The power bank is essentially a 20,000-mAh capacity battery with a 65-W output, and is designed to keep a user's laptop running longer while away from a wall socket. It's reckoned capable of juicing up a laptop's own battery at least once, which in my case could see me and my XPS 15 2-in-1 working for eight hours or so without needing to plug into the wall.

The USB-C Laptop Power Bank has a 20,000-mAh battery and a 65-W output
The USB-C Laptop Power Bank has a 20,000-mAh battery and a 65-W output

But it has another two USB ports too, and can simultaneously charge up to three devices at once, and will continue to juice up connected gadgetry even if it's plugged in and receiving a top up itself. It goes on sale from next month for US$89.99.

The wireless mouse, meanwhile, is suited to those remote workers who have to control more than one device in front of them. It can pair over Bluetooth 5.0 with up to three at the same time via the company's unifying receiver, with the user cycling between them using a button behind the scroll wheel up top. A utility button can also be programmed for virtual meetings, with Teams shortcuts already on board.

The Go mouse can pair with up to three devices over Bluetooth, with a user able to cycle between them via a button up top
The Go mouse can pair with up to three devices over Bluetooth, with a user able to cycle between them via a button up top

Lenovo reckons it can be used on virtually any surface thanks to its blue optical sensor, and DPI sensitivity can be adjusted on the fly. Users can expect two to three months per charge from its 380-mAh battery, and the mouse is Qi compatible too, so it can be wirelessly charged using, say, a charging mat, as well as over USB-C. This one also goes up for sale from June for $59.99.

The images that accompanied the announcement also show a pair of headphones with boom mic and a pair of earphones on the upcoming product roster, with Lenovo confirming that Go-branded audio products should be incoming later in the year.

Source: Lenovo

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Mobile TechnologyLenovoAccessories
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More