Lenovo debuts its powerhouse Legion Phone Duel 2 gaming phone

Gaming phones offer supercharged performance and other useful extras for those wanting the very best performance from their mobile devices, and the latest to roll off the production line is the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2.

The follow-up to last year's original, the Legion Phone Duel 2 brings with it two active cooling fans for advanced heat management (working in tandem with the passive cooling vapor chamber), and eight different trigger buttons around the casing and screen for a more intuitive set of inputs.

Under the hood we've got the very latest Snapdragon 888 processor from Qualcomm, up to 512 GB of storage, and a maximum of 18 GB of RAM – a huge amount of memory for a smartphone, which should ensure that your mobile games run super smoothly at all times.

The 6.96-inch AMOLED display offers a 144-Hz screen refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080 x 2460 pixels, and there's support for HDR10+ too. Lenovo says the screen is good for a brightness up to 1,300 nits, and offers a 720-Hz touch sampling rate.

Lenovo has revamped the internal architecture to offer better cooling Lenovo

5G is supported, as you would expect, and around the back there's a dual-lens 64-MP + 16-MP rear camera. The 44-MP selfie camera that points at you is a pop-up snapper, so it can stay out of the way in the casing when it's not in use.

Then there's the battery: it's a big one, with a capacity of 5,500-mAh, and it charges at an impressive 90 W by splitting the battery up into two chunks that get charged up separately and simultaneously.

There are four microphones on board, which use noise-canceling technology to make sure your gaming pals can hear you clearly. It's a specs list that's going to be difficult for anyone to beat over the rest of 2021. Both RedMagic and Asus have already revealed their brand new gaming handsets for 2021.

As yet, US availability hasn't been confirmed, but the phone is going on sale in Europe starting at €799 (about US$950). White and black are the color options for the casing.

Product page: Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2