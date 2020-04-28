LG announces Velvet smartphone with waterdrop camera array

After key specs leaked online recently, LG Korea has officially confirmed details for its upcoming Velvet smartphone, with a "waterdrop" camera setup, an ASMR video mode and a big battery.

The feature that's been getting the most pre-announcement attention online recently is the waterdrop camera, where the three rear cameras are arranged vertically and flow down from the biggest lens at the top to the flash unit at the bottom.

The main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter, below that is an ultra-wide 8-MP scene grabber and under that there's a 5-MP depth-sensor. And then the cute water droplet aesthetic is completed by the unit's flash module. LG says pixels are grouped in fours when snapping in low-light conditions for better results, and on the video front, time lapse is supported, there's a mode that cuts out background noise when recording audio to go with your video, and another that ups the sensitivity of the phone's microphones for recording ASMR sessions.

The "waterdrop" camera array is made up of a 48-MP main unit, an 8-MP wide-angle shooter, and a 5-MP depth sensor, with a flash module at the bottom LG

Elsewhere, the Velvet sports a 6.8-inch, 20.5:9 aspect "Cinema FullVision" display panel that curves over the left and right edges. The rear edges also curve to meet a metal strip inbetween, presenting an elongated oval shape when viewed from the top or bottom.

The phone is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset, has stereo speakers with auto adjustment for optimum sound delivery, and rocks a 4,300-mAh battery – that's the same capacity as the one in the OnePlus 8, but bigger than Huawei's P40 and the straight Samsung Galaxy S20. Storage and system memory details have not been revealed.

It can be optioned with the LG Dual Screen technology that essentially adds a second display via a snap-on case, and a Stylus Pen can be added in too.

The LG Velvet looks set to launch from May 15 in South Korea first. We've no word yet on expected pricing or global availability. Your color choices are white, green, gray and "Illusion Sunset."

Source: LG Korea