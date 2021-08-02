Motorola gives mobile photography the edge with 108-MP camera

Lenovo subsidiary Motorola has added three new members to its edge family of flagship smartphones. The edge 20 pro, edge 20 and edge 20 lite each come with a large OLED display, 5G mobile connectivity, and a 108-megapixel main camera module.

Leading the pack is the edge 20 pro, with a 6.7-inch OLED display boasting 10-bit color with support for the DCI-P3 color space and HDR10+, and a 144-Hz refresh rate. It's powered by the Snapdragon's 870 chipset from Qualcomm, with support from 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The edge 20 pro features Motorola's first periscope telephoto lens Motorola

But the headline feature is the 108-MP main camera with its relatively large 1/1.5-inch image sensor, with Ultra Pixel technology combining an array of nine pixels into one large pixel for improved light sensitivity and better low-light performance. Joining this module is a 16-MP ultrawide-angle camera with built-in macro feature for getting up to close to a subject, and the third camera to the rear, at 8 MP, sports Moto's first periscope telephoto lens for 5x optical zoom.

The phone is capable of recording 8K video (with the onboard microphones able to zero in on subjects while filtering out background noise), there's a super-slow-motion feature for recording high-def video at up to 960 frames per second, and Moto has included a dual capture mode that allows users to leverage any two cameras to simultaneously snap photos or record video. Meanwhile Low Light AI will analyze a selfie and make brightness and quality adjustments to improve the image.

Rounding out the given specs are cooked-in 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a 4,500-mAh battery that's reckoned good for 30 hours per charge with 5G switched on, and a 10-minute 30-W fast charge can offer up to nine hours of use.

This model arrives in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia from this month for a suggested retail price of €699.99 (~US$830).

The Motorola edge 20 comes with a triple camera array, 6.7-inch OLED display and Snapdragon 778G chipset Motorola

Next up is the 6.99-mm slim edge 20. This phone comes with pretty much the same display offering as the pro, but rocks Snapdragon 778G processing brains backed up by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The same 108-MP main camera is here too, and is joined by an 8-MP optical zoom snapper and a 16-MP ultrawide-angle unit. It also benefits from 5G and Wi-Fi 6, and its 4,000-mAh battery promises a full day of use per charge, with the fast-charge feature giving eight hours on 10 minutes of 30-W TurboPower.

The edge 20 is priced at €499.99 ($595).

Last in line is the edge 20 lite, which keeps the big-screen party going with that 6.7-inch OLED screen, but this time lowers the refresh rate to 90 Hz. It's powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, with support from 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Motorola edge 20 lite features a MediaTek chip, 6.7-inch OLED display and 5,000-mAh battery Motorola

Though the main camera is the same 108-MP flavor as the other two phones, there's no telephoto so the remaining modules are an 8-MP ultrawide angle and 2-MP depth camera. It does have the biggest battery of the trio though, at 5,000 mAh, for up to two days of per-charge use.

The edge 20 lite comes in at €349.99 ($415).

All three phones run "near-stock" Android 11 with My UX built on top, and Moto has committed to at least two OS updates plus two years of bi-monthly security updates. The new edge additions are due for release in the US sometime this (Northern Hemisphere) fall, though pricing has not yet been confirmed for that region. And business-specific variations are also due for release too.

Source: Motorola