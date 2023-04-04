Motorola makes a play for Android crown with Edge 40 Pro flagship

Motorola is set to take on the likes of Samsung and Google in the flagship Android handset space with the Edge 40 Pro, which is built around the latest Qualcomm mobile platform, features a 165-Hz OLED display and sports a tasty 8K camera around back.

If you like your edges smooth then Motorola had you in mind when designing the Edge 40 Pro, as it features curved edges on every side "for unparalleled comfort" and a bezel-free 6.67-inch (2,400 x 1,080) pOLED display that boasts a refresh rate of 165 Hz and Dolby Vision HDR. The screen is topped in scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with an anti-fingerprint coating.

Inside is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that offers a 35% processing bump and 25% GPU performance increase compared to its predecessor, and is supported by 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The triple camera array around back doesn't wow with the megapixels like last year's Edge 30 Ultra, but does feature a respectable 50-megapixel main with a F1.8 aperture, phase-detection autofocus and optical image stabilization. This unit offers 8K UHD at 30 frames per second in addition to 4K HDR10+ and Full HD at up to 120 fps.

The rear camera bump is home to a 50-MP main, a 50-MP ultra-wide and a 12-MP telephoto Motorola

Joining the party is a 50-MP ultra-wide with 114-degree field of view, F2.2 aperture and support for macro shooting as well as 4K UHD video at up to 60 fps, and a F1.6 12-MP telephoto that's capable of 4K UHD video at 30 fps. New movie modes such as night vision, horizon-lock stabilization for smoother action sports, tracking autofocus, and portrait mode with background defocus (bokeh) have been included too.

Completing the imaging package is a 60-MP selfiecam hole-punched in the display out front, which taps into Snapdragon's Cognitive Image Signal Processing for AI-assisted optimization.

The handset is IP68 rated for water resistance to 1.5 meters for up to half an hour, runs Android 13 with a few select Motorola tweaks and security features, and is powered by a 4,600-mAh battery for more than 30 hours of per-charge usage. There's support for 125-W fast-charging that's reported to deliver enough power for a full day of usage in just six minutes, or a full top-up in 23 minutes. And 15-W wireless charging and 5-W power sharing are also included.

No need to panic if the Edge 40 Pro is intentionally or accidentally submerged in water, as it's sealed to IP68 standards Motorola

On the audio front, the Edge 40 Pro features a quad microphone array and two Dolby Atmos speakers, plus there's a device debut for Moto Spatial Sound – "which makes the sound coming from the device speakers or headphones feel even more immersive and fills the space around users whether they’re listening to music, watching movies, or playing games."

Rounding out the key specs are Bluetooth 5.3, 802.11ax Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 6E supported and Wi-Fi 7 ready) as well as 5G.

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro handset will go on sale in Europe shortly for a starting price of €899.99 (about US$980), potentially making it a worthy challenger to Samsung's Galaxy S23+ model and Google's Pixel 7 Pro. Though the company does say that members of its Edge family of phones will make it to the US later this year, it's not clear whether the latest flagship will be among them.

