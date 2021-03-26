Motorola's new g series phones are led by the moto g100

Motorola has unveiled a fresh batch of new Android phones for your consideration, and as well as the value-for-money handsets that the company is usually known for, this time there's a more premium device as well: the moto g100.

With a 6.7-inch, 90-Hz refresh rate LCD screen running at a resolution of 1,080 x 2,520 pixels, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage (which you can expand with a microSD card if needed), this is a proposition with better specs than your average Motorola phone.

The g100 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset from Qualcomm, just one rung down the ladder from the Snapdragon 888 that is running inside the very top-of-the-range Android handsets this year (like the Galaxy S21 in the US).

When it comes to the rear camera, it's a quad-lens setup: the main 64-MP wide lens is joined by a 16-MP ultrawide lens, a 2-MP depth lens, and a time-of-flight 3D lens. Video can be captured at up to 8K at 30 frames per second. On the front, there's a dual-lens 16-MP + 8-MP selfie camera with ultrawide capabilities.

Add in 5G and the 5,000-mAh battery, and the g100 has got the sort of specs that can take on most of the mid-range handsets out there at the moment. It's the fastest g series phone Motorola has put out to date.

At the same time, Motorola is introducing a new platform called Ready For, which the g100 supports. It's similar to Samsung DeX, enabling you to connect the phone to a bigger screen and run your apps as if they were on a desktop machine.

The moto g100 is launching in Europe first for €499.99 (about US$590), and though there's no exact price or shipping date yet, a US launch is planned further down the line. The color options for the phone are what Motorola calls Iridescent Sky and Iridescent Ocean.

The moto g10 is an ultra-affordable option Motorola

Motorola has also unveiled three other handsets that are much more like what we've come to expect from the g series in the past. They are, from the most powerful and expensive to the least, the moto g50, the moto g30, and the moto g10.

They all come with 6.5-inch, 720 x 1,600 pixel displays, they're all at the affordable end of the price scale, and like the g100 they all come running the latest Android 11 software. Only the g50 offers 5G like the g100.

The moto g50 runs on a Snapdragon 480 processor, with 4 GB of RAM and either 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. The battery capacity is 5,000-mAh, and there's a triple-lens 48-MP wide + 5-MP macro + 2-MP depth rear camera. It retails for €249.99 (about $295).

The moto g30 gives you a Snapdragon 662 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Here the battery capacity is 5,000-mAh, and there's a quad-lens 64-MP wide + 8-MP ultrawide + 2-MP macro + 2-MP depth rear camera. It's selling for €179.99 (about $210).

Finally, the moto g10 brings with it a Snapdragon 460 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. The battery size is again 5,000-mAh, and the rear camera is a quad-lens 48-MP wide + 8-MP ultrawide + 2-MP macro + 2-MP depth affair. The price for the g10 is a mere €129.99 (about $155).

Source: Motorola