Latest OnePlus flagship can receive a full day's top-up in just 10 minutes

OnePlus has launched its second global flagship of 2022, following the 10 Pro in January. The 10T 5G is powered by Qualcomm's latest mobile platform, comes with up to 16 GB of RAM and supports 150-W fast charging.

The 10T 5G rocks a similar external vibe to the 10 Pro, but balances a number of performance upgrades with some inevitable sacrifices given it's cheaper starting price point.

The headline feature here is the handset's support for 150-W fast charging, which OnePlus reckons will give users a full day's worth of usage from just 10 minutes cabled to the USB-C power adapter, or juice the 4,800-mAh battery from empty to full in 19 minutes.

However, North American users will be limited to 125-W SuperVooc Endurance Edition charging thanks to lower voltage outlets, though the same 10-minute plug-in should still offer a full day away from the wall outlet and users will only have to wait an extra minute for a full charge. Either way, there's no support for wireless charging.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED display has an adaptive refresh rate up to 120 Hz and a hardware touch sampling rate of 360 Hz that's bumped up to 720 Hz with help from software OnePlus

The handset sports a lower resolution 6.7-inch AMOLED display than the 10 Pro model, at 2,412 x 1080p (394 ppi), and it doesn't curve at the edges – which could actually make for a more satisfactory onscreen viewing experience, as well as fewer accidental touches.

The display sports an adaptive 120-Hz refresh rate, native 10-bit color and support for HDR10+ content, and is topped by scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass. There's a 16-MP hole-punch selfiecam with electronic image stabilization top center, and the black version of the phone comes with a textured glass back for a more satisfying feel in the hand.

Inside, the 10T is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile chipset for marginally faster performance than the 8 Gen 1 before, supported by up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The company boasts that users can have more than 35 apps simultaneously running in the background, for rapid switching between them, and that the "largest, most advanced, and most powerful cooling system ever in a OnePlus device" has been included to help with smooth operation during heavy use.

The 10T flagship measures 6.4 x 2.9 x 0.34 inches, a weighs in at 7.17 ounces OnePlus

The triple camera array around back is notable for its lack of Hasselblad technology, and is reported capable of 4K video at 60 frames per second, or 480 fps slow-mo at 720p resolution. The main 50-MP module is based around Sony's IMX766 1/1.56-inch-type image sensor, has a F1.8 aperture, is topped by a six-element lens, employs phase-detection autofocus and comes with optical image stabilization. This is joined by an 8-MP F2.2 ultra-wide with 119.9-degree field of view, plus a 2-MP macro lens.

The 10T runs the company's OxygenOS 12.1 (though will receive the latest flavor later this year), which is based on Android 12, and is accompanied by the promise of at least three operating system upgrades and four years of security patches.

Elsewhere, OnePlus has dotted 15 antennas around the handset's body for the promise of stronger cellular and Wi-Fi signals, but the handy alert switch has been removed to make room from the charging components.

The OnePlus 10T 5G will go up for pre-order in the US from September 1 for a starting price of US$649, ahead of general availability from September 29.

Product page: OnePlus 10T