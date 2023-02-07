OnePlus tries a new aspect for its first flagship tablet

Back in January, OnePlus announced the Chinese launch of a new flagship phone. Now the OnePlus 11 has launched globally, and the company has also pulled back the curtain on its first tablet – the OnePlus Pad.

"We believe the Internet of Things is the future, and users will demand fast, smooth and streamlined experiences in multiple scenarios,” said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus. "By entering the tablet industry, we hope the unique and industry leading OnePlus fast and smooth experience will bring more vitality and possibility and offer users the best choices.”

The OnePlus Pad features an 11.61-inch Dolby Vision LCD display at 2,800 x 2,000 pixels that's presented in an industry first 7:5 aspect, which should be favorable for ebook readers, digital artists and gamers. Slim 6.54-mm bezels make for a screen-to-body ratio of 88%, while a notably high refresh rate of up to 144 Hz is cooked in for snappy visuals. Brightness is given as 500 nits, there's 10-bit color, contrast is 1,500:1 and touch sampling comes in at 120/144 Hz.

The OnePlus Pad is housed in an aluminum chassis with a rippling effect rolling outward from the 13-MP central camera, which nods at the design language of the Black Hole array in the company's flagship smartphone OnePlus

Inside, the tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 4-nm mobile platform based on Arm's V9 architecture with a Cortex-X2 core clocked at 3.05 GHz. There's system support from up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM too, which OnePlus says should be enough to have up to 24 apps running at the same time without impacting performance.

OnePlus has treated the Pad to a 9,510-mAh battery for more than 14 hours of video or a month on standby, and thanks to 67-W fast charging, folks will only have to wait 80 minutes for a full top-up.

The device can automatically connect to a OnePlus smartphone over Wi-Fi 6 and get online using the handset's data plan, rather than having to buy a separate SIM package. Bluetooth 5.3 is onboard too, and the quad speaker setup supports Dolby Atmos as well as proprietary "omni bearing sound field technology" that adjusts left and right output depending on screen direction for more immersion.

The OnePlus Pad is built around MediaTek's powerful Dimensity 9000 mobile platform, and can be optioned with 12 GB of RAM OnePlus

The whole shebang is wrapped up in a CNC machined aluminum chassis in green, with something called "Star Orbit engraving" rippling out from the large circular camera module positioned top center around back. That camera features a 13-megapixel sensor for 4K video at 30 frames per second, and features electronic image stabilization and support for video zooming. An 8-MP/1080p selfiecam sits in the top bezel of the display out front.

The OnePlus Pad is due to go up for pre-order in April, and it will ship with a Stylo pen input and a magnetic keyboard. Pricing has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the specs for the OnePlus 11 5G flagship handset appear to be pretty much the same as for last month's China release, though it runs OxygenOS 13 and comes with 8/128 or 16/256 GB of RAM/storage. Pricing starts at US$699.

Product pages: OnePlus Pad, OnePlus 11 5G