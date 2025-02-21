Slimmest book-style foldable phone makes a play for pocket dominance

If you fancy the idea of a book-style folding phone but don't relish the bulk in your pocket, Oppo might have the answer. Its new flagship foldable is "no thicker than a traditional phone" yet offers the largest display in its class.

"[The] Find N5 unlocks the potential of folding phones, putting tablet and laptop experiences in our hands," said the company's Pete Lau at launch. "It's impossibly thin and light" at just 8.93 mm (0.35 in) when folded – making it notably thinner than book-style foldables from the likes of Google and Samsung. And it tips the scales at 229 g (8 oz).

When opened, each edge measures just 4.21 mm (0.165 in), and the user is presented with an 8.12-inch AMOLED display at 2,480 x 2,248 pixels that features low-flicker technology. There's adaptive 120-Hz refresh rate, up to 240-Hz touch sampling, and more than 2,000 nits of peak brightness when showcasing HDR content.

When unfolded, the Find N5's inner display measures 8.12 inches Oppo

The Find N5 is said to be the first smartphone to be granted TÜV Rheinland's Minimized Crease Certification, which should allow you to "flow as you navigate across it." The handset also comes with Boundless View, first seen in the Find N3, that caters for "PC-grade multi-window productivity" on a smartphone screen.

Like its tablet-like sibling, the 6.62-inch outer screen covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut for more than a billion colors, but this display has a peak brightness of 2,450 nits. Oppo's pen stylus can be used across both displays.

The Oppo Find N5 is said to be "26% thinner than its key competitor in the space" Oppo

Powering the performance here is a Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile chipset sporting a Qualcomm Oryon processor. Boosted neural processing is cooked in to power AI tools that will help you search, transcribe calls, edit photos and provide assistance for note-taking and writing. The phone also includes a handy translation feature where the outer screen serves up written translations of spoken speech.

System support shapes up with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of UHS 4.0 storage. The phone launches running Android 15 rocking Oppo's own skin, with five years of security updates included.

The bump around back is home to a triple camera system co-developed with premium imaging titan Hasselblad. This "Cosmic Ring" features a 50-megapixel main using a 1/1.56-inch-type Sony sensor. Oppo opts for a Samsung sensor to serve the 50-MP periscope telephoto rocking a 70-mm focal length and fast F2.7 aperture. And finally, there's an 8-MP ultra-wide. The system enables Dolby Vision 10-bit video at 4K HDR resolution up to 60 frames per second. Both the inner and outer displays each sport an 8-MP selfiecam capable of 4K videos at 30 fps.

The Oppo Find N5 comes in frosted matte black with a matched metal frame, or a layered white with sliver frame Oppo

The foldable's 5,600-mAh slim battery is split between the two sections for more than a full day of per-charge usage – which breaks down to 25 hours of continuous video consumption or 8.6 hours of back-to-back Zoom meetings. Oppo has included 80-W fast-charging for a full top-up in just 50 minutes, plus there's 50-W wireless for cable-free charging convenience.

The Find N5 has been built to be something of a tough cookie too, featuring a durable aluminum alloy frame, aerospace-grade fiber back and nanocrystal glass outer display. The titanium and steel hinge has been designed to survive "years of folding and unfolding" and has a yield strength of 2,000 MPa. The handset is also reported to be the first foldable to be IPX9-rated, which means that it's tested to "withstand water jets at extreme temperatures."

The Oppo Find N5 has launched globally, though won't officially make its way to the US.

