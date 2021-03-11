Oppo Find X3 flagship phones focus on the cameras

The latest flagship phone series vying for your attention comes from Oppo. The Find X3 Lite, Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Pro bring with them top-tier specs, 5G connectivity, big OLED screens, and some interesting camera innovations.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is the most premium handset of the three, running the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and offering 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It's also the largest, with a 6.7-inch, 3,216 x 1,440 pixel OLED screen that supports a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, and its IP68 rated for waterproofing too.

Also of note is the quad-lens camera on the back: a 50-MP wide + 50-MP ultrawide + 13-MP telephoto (2x optical) + 3-MP microlens affair. Besides ultrawide and up to 5x hybrid (optical and digital) zoom, the microlens camera promises up to 60x magnification for microscopic shots – an intriguing idea that might end up a key selling point for the phone (think super-close-ups on materials, plants, gadgets and so on).

Next in line in terms of power and price is the Oppo Find X3 Neo, which gives you the same 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, but settles for a Snapdragon 865 processor – last year's predecessor to the Snapdragon 888. The display is 6.55 inches corner to corner, with a 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution and a refresh rate up to 90 Hz.

The Find X3 Neo also has a quad-lens rear camera, but the spec is dialed down: it uses a 50-MP wide + 16-MP ultrawide + 12-MP telephoto (2x optical) + 2-MP macro affair. The zoom capabilities will be as good as on the Find X3 Pro, but the image quality won't quite match up – and you don't get that 60x microscopic magnification either.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is the most powerful of the range, with the most advanced camera setup Oppo

On the lowest rung of the ladder is the Oppo Find X3 Lite, which carries a Snapdragon 765G processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage – still very decent specs for a mid-range phone in 2021. The display gets smaller still: it measures 6.4 inches, with a 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution and a refresh rate up to 90 Hz.

Again there's a quad-lens rear camera, but again there are downgrades – the Lite model has a 60-MP wide + 8-MP ultrawide + 2-MP macro + 2-MP mono setup. There's no optical zoom, and no optical image stabilization, which the rear cameras on the other two Find X3 phones offer.

All three phones offer 65-W fast charging: the Pro and Neo models have a 4,500-mAh battery, while the Lite has a 4,300-mAh battery. Only the Find X3 Pro offers wireless charging, which goes up to 30 W. The latest Android 11 is on board each of the handsets, with Oppo's ColorOS software on top.

While the Oppo Find X3 Pro will no doubt get most of the attention, with its curved looks and advanced camera setup, the Neo and Lite are also worth a look if you are shopping at their respective price points in your part of the world.

For now at least, Oppo doesn't sell its phones in the US. In Europe, the Find X3 Pro can be had for €1,149 (about US$1,375) in black or blue, the Find X3 Neo costs €749 (about $895) and comes in silver or black, and the Find X3 Lite retails for €449 (about $535) in silver, black or blue.

Product page: Oppo Find X3