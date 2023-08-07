First 5G rugged tablet is also a mobile powerbank

Rugged device maker Oukitel has followed last month's launch of a smartphone featuring a built-in camp light with an ultra-tough 5G tablet called the RT7 Titan that sports a huge 32,000-mAh battery and is said to be the world's first 5G rugged tablet.

Like the WP26 rugged phone, the new tablet has been tested to MIL-STD-810H durability standards and is IP68 waterproof/IP69K dustproof.

It can stay submerged 3.9 ft (1.2 m) under the wet stuff for 2 hours, has been drop tested from 3 ft (1 m) and will operate in temperatures ranging from -4 °F to 131 °F (-20 °C - 55 ° C), so should be good for rambling adventures, use by emergency personal, and as a work partner on construction sites.

The RT7 Titan is IP68 waterproof and IP69K dustproof Oukitel

The RT7 Titan has a 10.1-inch FHD+ display with 400 nits of brightness. MediaTek Dimensity 720 octa-core processing brains are supported by 12 GB of DDR4 RAM (with the option to upgrade to 24 GB) and 256 GB of storage. It has 5G mobile internet cooked in, comes with Android 13 out of the box and is reported able to have 44 apps running in the background at the same time.

Photo, video and scanning needs are satisfied with a 48-MP main camera plus a 20-MP night-vision camera and a 32-MP selfiecam. And the tablet can be had with an alloy handle, hand strap or shoulder strap.

Oukitel claims that the 32,000-mAh battery is capable of up to 113 days on standby, 40 hours of scanning, 35 hours watching videos or 34 hours for navigation. The tablet also benefits from reverse charging capabilities, allowing its battery to serve as a mobile powerbank if needed.

The RT7 Titan will be available on AliExpress from August 21 for around US$1,000. The video below has more.

OUKITEL RT7 Titan - 180 Days Standby! - Power just stays on

Product page: Oukitel RT7 Titan