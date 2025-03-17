Rugged smartphone extends its reach to your ear or wrist

The second of three rugged phones announced at CES 2025 in January has been launched. Following a Kickstarter for the monstrous WP100 Titan, mobile tech brand Oukitel has revealed the direct-to-sale WP200 Pro – with a rather unusual feature.

The WP100 Titan is more than just a huge battery wrapped in a chunky rugged handset. It also sports a pico projector and a powerful camping light. The WP200 Pro model has none of those things, but is no less tricksy.

The battery capacity here comes in at 8,800 mAh, for the promise of more than a thousand hours on standby, 52 hours of calling, 20 hours of video watching, or 26 hours of mobile gaming. The system supports 45-W fast-charging too.

The camera bump is home to a dock for a Bluetooth earphone module that can be popped out is plugged in a ear Oukitel

Processing brains shape up as MediaTek's octa-core Dimensity 8200 chip supported by 24 GB of RAM and a massive 1 TB of storage. And the 1080 x 2412-pixel OLED display boasts a 91% screen-to-body ratio, 500 nits of brightness and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It's also topped by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The handset has been tested to MIL-STD-810H durability standards, and is reported capable of surviving a drop from 1.5 m (5 ft), can be submerged in 1.5 m of water for up to 30 minutes, is dust sealed, and can operate from -20 °C to 55 above (-4 to 131 °F). But the funky fun really starts when you skip around back.

In the middle of the camera bump is what looks like a secondary touchscreen. And that's precisely what it is, but this can be popped out from its recessed dock in the aluminum chassis and either plugged in as a single "zero-lag" Bluetooth earphone for taking calls or snapped into the supplied smartwatch strap to "track your fitness and health across multiple sports modes."

The WP200 Pro rugged smartphone comes supplied with a smartwatch strap that's designed to put the touchscreen earphone module on your wrist Oukitel

The WP200 Pro's main camera boasts a 1/1.8-inch sensor capable of snapping 108-megapixel stills or 4K/30p video. Getting up close to a subject is the job of a 2-MP macro module, plus there's a 0.3-MP depth camera as well. The selfiecam in front frames up at 32 megapixels, with a wide lens for 1080/30p video chats.

Rounding out the key specs are 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 together with support for GPS, GLONASS, Beidou and Galileo navigation. Android 15 runs the show out of the box, and an under-screen fingerprint scanner helps keep things secure.

The WP200 Pro is listed on Oukitel's global webstore, but pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed. The video below has more.

OUKITEL - WP200 Pro: A Premium Rugged Phone for Professionals #oukitel#oukitel WP200pro #WP200pro

