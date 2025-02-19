Rugged phone boasts huge battery, powerful camp light and pico projector

Mobile tech company Oukitel made a splash at CES last month with what's claimed to be the first 33,000-mAh rugged smartphone with a built-in projector. Now the WP100 Titan adventure toolkit has launched on Kickstarter.

There's no escaping the fact that the WP100 Titan is one chunky monkey – measuring 178.3 x 84.3 x 35.6 mm (7 x 3.3 x 1.4 in) and tipping the scales at a hefty 876.6 g (1.9 lb). But considering what's been packed into the rugged smartphone, perhaps all this can be forgiven.

Literally leading the charge here is that monstrous battery, which is reported to offer more than 6 months on standby, up to 289 hours of call time or 49 hours of video playback on the 6.8-inch display. Oukitel reckons that its capacious energy cells can be fully topped up in around 4.5 hours. The handset can also serve as a portable powerbank for other gadgetry courtesy of 18-W reverse charging.

The integrated light shines at 1,200 lumens Oukitel

Like the Tank Pad rugged tablet we saw last year, much of the rear is given over to a huge camp light – for "setting up camp, navigating trails, or handling emergency situations" – though this time it puts out 1,200 lumens. Assuming you don't use the phone for anything else, the battery could power the light for up to 150 hours.

Also like that tablet, the WP100 Titan sports a 100-lumen pico projector for entertainment potential at camp, with enough charge in that battery to watch "six full-length movies." Don't expect fantastic resolution here though, the specs show the DLP unit capable of just 854 x 480 pixels and a contrast ratio of 460:1, but it could help keep the wild kids happy before bedtime.

The pico projector can manage just 854 x 480 pixels and a contrast ratio of 460:1, so movies will have to wait until after dark Oukitel

The phone's screen resolution comes in at 1,080 x 2,460 pixels, and it boasts a refresh rate of 120 Hz, so gaming in the middle of nowhere should be smooth and responsive. Oukitel also says that the display "remains clear and vibrant even under direct sunlight."

Under the hood you'll find a MediaTek octa-core processor that clocks in at 2.5 GHz, with integrated Mali graphics. System support shapes up with 16 GB of onboard RAM (which can be expanded to 48 GB) plus 512 GB of storage. "Whether you're using GSM or 5G, seamless communication is always within reach," says the company.

The WP100 Titan continues to impress in the camera department. The 200-megapixel main camera is paired with a 1/1.4-inch Samsung Isocell HP3 image sensor. This is joined by a 20-MP night-vision camera (not color) for revealing hidden secrets in the shadows, as well as a 2-MP macro lens. And around front is a 32-MP selfiecam that's built around a Sony IMX616 sensor.

The WP100 Titan rugged phone meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards Oukitel

The handset has been tested to MIL-STD-810H standards for durability. It's IP68-rated for resistance to water ingress, which means it can survive being dunked in up to 1.5 meters (5 ft) of wet stuff for up to 30 minutes. Thanks to IP69K protection, it won't sneeze in dusty environs either. It will also brush off a drop from a height of 1.5 m, and can operate in temperatures running from -20 °C to 55 °C (-4 °F - 131 °F).

Rounding out the spec highlights is a handy push-to-talk feature "for instant communication with friends or teammates." There's dual-SIM support as well, the handset is reported to rock a 130-dB speaker, and it runs Android 14, with an OTA upgrade to Android 15 in the pipe.

Kickstarter pledge levels currently start at US$599, which is a third off the expected retail price. Crowdfunding campaigns always carry a degree of risk, but Oukitel is an established company and reviews of the WP100 Titan are already online.

If all goes according to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from April, and the package will include a 66-W fast charger and hand strap. The video below has more.

OUKITEL - Titan WP100 Design Showcase: Rugged, Bold, and Futuristic!

Source: Oukitel