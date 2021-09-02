© 2021 New Atlas
Mobile Technology

Samsung aims for ultra-high-def smartphone photography with 200-MP sensor

By Paul Ridden
September 02, 2021
Samsung aims for ultra-high-de...
The ISOCELL HP1 (left) is reported to be the "industry’s first 200-megapixel image sensor with 0.64-μm pixels"
The ISOCELL HP1 (left) is reported to be the "industry’s first 200-megapixel image sensor with 0.64-μm pixels"
View 2 Images
The ISOCELL HP1 (left) is reported to be the "industry’s first 200-megapixel image sensor with 0.64-μm pixels"
1/2
The ISOCELL HP1 (left) is reported to be the "industry’s first 200-megapixel image sensor with 0.64-μm pixels"
In bright light, 200-MP images can be captured on the ISOCELL HP1 sensor, but in lower light the pixels are merged in two-by-two or four-by-four arrangements for improved performance at the expense of resolution
2/2
In bright light, 200-MP images can be captured on the ISOCELL HP1 sensor, but in lower light the pixels are merged in two-by-two or four-by-four arrangements for improved performance at the expense of resolution

We're already seeing smartphone cameras that break the 100-megapixel barrier, but now Samsung is aiming to double that with the launch of the ISOCELL HP1 – a 200-MP image sensor destined for the flagship handsets of tomorrow.

The HP1 image sensors makes use of 0.64-µm-sized pixels, and in brightly lit environments can take full advantage of that headline-grabbing megapixel count. In more challenging lighting conditions, the company's ChameleonCell pixel-binning technology merges 16 of those pixels into a four-by-four arrangement to transform the sensor into a 12.5-MP flavor rocking large 2.56-µm pixels for improved light absorption.

The technology can also merge neighboring pixels in a two-by-two configuration to produce 50-MP images, or to enable 8K (7,680 x 4,320) video at 30 frames per second that don't require cropping or scaling.

Along with the HP1, Samsung also announced the industry's first 1.0-µm image sensor to come with integrated Dual Pixel Pro autofocus technology. The ISOCELL HP5 is designed to improve autofocus performance by packing each pixel with two photodiodes that register pattern changes in all directions for AF that "becomes instantaneous."

Samples of both sensors are available to manufacturers now, though there's no indication when the first smartphone rocking either technology will appear. The online rumor mill is currently favoring a Xiaomi flagship for the debut of the ISOCELL HP1 in 2022.

Source: Samsung

Tags

Mobile TechnologySamsungsmartphonesPhotographySensors
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!