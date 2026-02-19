Rugged beast of a phone packs thermal and night vision for field pros

Chinese rugged phone maker Ulefone has equipped its new Armor 27T Pro+ model with an unusual party trick for a smartphone: a triple camera system that includes both thermal imaging and dedicated infrared night vision. While rugged phones typically focus on surviving drops and dunks, this model aims to give users superhuman vision in challenging conditions.

The device targets a specific crowd – search and rescue teams, outdoor professionals, and hunters who need a phone that won't quit when temperatures plummet, water intrudes, or impacts would shatter conventional devices. At 440 g (15.5 oz), it's roughly twice the weight of a standard smartphone, but that heft comes with IP68 and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings plus MIL-STD-810H military durability certification. This means it’s practically indestructible – you can submerge it, pressure-wash it, and drop it without too much worry.

Rugged durability and extended battery life meet night vision and thermal cameras Ulefone

Inside the phone, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 system-on-chip (built on a 6-nanometer process) handles 5G connectivity as well as processing and graphics, paired with 24 GB of RAM (12 GB physical, plus virtual memory expandable via software) and 256 GB of storage, with more available via optional microSD cards up to 2 TB. The 6.78-inch display delivers Full HD+ resolution at 1,080 x 2,460 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 680-nit peak brightness for outdoor readability.

The standout spec is the 10,600-mAh solid-state battery. Unlike traditional lithium-ion cells, solid-state batteries use a solid electrolyte instead of liquid, offering higher energy density and longer lifespan. More importantly for field use, Ulefone claims this battery maintains full performance at -30 °C (-22 °F) – temperatures that would cripple standard smartphone batteries. The company promises a week of moderate use per charge, though real-world results will vary. Charging happens via 33-W wired or 30-W wireless, with reverse wireless charging on tap to top up accessories.

The display gets Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection, which Corning says offers four times better scratch resistance than previous generations and can survive 2-m (6.6-ft) drops onto hard surfaces. A proprietary uSmart 2.0 connector allows attachment of endoscopes and microscopes without blocking the USB-C charging port – useful for inspection work.

Ulefone's Armor 27T Pro+ rugged phone is built for search and rescue teams, outdoor professionals, and maintenance crews Ulefone

The camera array is where things get really interesting though. The main 50-megapixel shooter around back uses Samsung's ISOCELL GN1 sensor with a 1/1.31-inch-type format, 1.2-μm pixels, and an f/1.65 aperture – specs that should deliver decent low-light performance, with Ulefone claiming 40% improvement over previous models.

The thermal camera uses FLIR (Forward Looking Infrared) technology version 3.5, capturing images at 160 x 120 pixel resolution. It can detect temperature differences as small as 50 mK (0.05 °C or 0.09 °F), though Ulefone notes measurements may deviate by up to 3 °C. The technology works by detecting infrared radiation emitted by objects and converting it to visible images with false-color palettes representing different temperatures.

According to Ulefone, this thermal capability "can penetrate darkness, glare, fog, and dense smoke to detect heat" – useful for finding heat leaks in buildings, tracking body heat in search operations, or identifying electrical faults. However, thermal cameras have limitations: they show surface temperatures of objects but don't visualize gases mixing with air, despite what viral videos might suggest.

The FLIR 3.5 thermal sensor can detect temperature differences as small as 50 mK Ulefone

The 64-megapixel night-vision camera employs an OMNIVISION OV64B sensor paired with Ulefone's NightElf Ultra 3.0 algorithm and infrared illumination for true zero-light visibility. A 32-megapixel front camera with Samsung's GD1 sensor rounds out the imaging system.

The phone runs Android 15 with Ulefone's AI Pro suite over top, which includes voice recording transcription, writing assistance with automatic tone adjustment, and on-screen circle search.

The Armor 27T Pro+ isn't the only thermal-equipped rugged phone on the market: the AGM's G3 Pro has the highest resolution thermal camera at 512 x 384 pixels, while DOOGEE's Fire 6 provides a budget option with a 160 x 120 thermal sensor. Ulefone's is the only handset with a dedicated infrared night vision camera alongside thermal imaging, a combination competitors haven't yet matched.

All this being said, don’t hurry to the store to get it. The Armor 27T Pro+ isn't yet available through standard retailers in most regions, with no confirmed pricing or release date. Though the previous model, the Armor 27T Pro (without the upgraded FLIR 3.5), sells for around $539 on Amazon, suggesting the new model will likely command a higher premium for its enhanced thermal capabilities.

Ulefone Armor 27T Pro+ and 27T+ | FLIR Lepton 3.5 Thermal Beast!

Product page: Ulefone Armor 27T Pro+

