HyperCharge can top-up Xiaomi 11T Pro phone battery in just 17 minutes

By Paul Ridden
September 16, 2021
The 11T Pro smartphone is the first to launch worldwide with Xiaomi's 120-W HyperCharge technology
The triple camera array to the rear of the 11T Pro is made up of a 108-MP main shooter, an 8-MP ultra-wide and a 5-MP telemacro
The 11T Pro's 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
The hole punch selfie cam to the top of the 11T Pro's 120-Hz AMOLED display is a 16-MP module
A Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor powers the 11T Pro
The 11T comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor, a triple camera array with a 108-MP main shooter, and features a 5,000-mAh battery with 67-W wired fast charging
Slim and lightweight, the 11 Lite 5G NE features a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 778G 5G processing power, a trio of cameras headed by a 64-MP shooter, and a 4,250-mAh battery with 33-W charging
Waiting by the wall outlet for a phone to charge is no fun and Chinese tech firm Xiaomi is easing the pain with the launch of the 11T Pro handset, which boasts 120-W fast-charging for a full top-up of its 5,000-mAh in as little as 17 minutes.

The 11T Pro handset is the first to launch worldwide with Xiaomi's 120-W HyperCharge technology – a less powerful flavor of the prototype wired and wireless charging system we saw back in May. This production version sees the handset's 5,000-mAh battery go from empty to full in just 17 minutes, giving users more time away from the mains outlet between top-ups.

It's quite the performer too, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor supported by up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, as 6.67-inch, 2,400 x 1,800 resolution AMOLED Dolby Vision display with a 480-Hz touch sampling rate and 120-Hz refresh rate, and a 108-MP wide-angle main camera around back.

That main camera module is topped by a F1.75 lens and is joined by an 8-MP ultra-wide with a 120-degree field of view and a 5-MP 2x telephoto/macro unit. Mobile content creators will no doubt welcome the phone's one-click AI Cinema modes, 8K recording capabilities, and HDR10+ support. Meanwhile, the selfie-obsessed can make use of a 16-MB hole-punch camera module to the front.

Elsewhere, the 11T Pro runs Xiaomi's MIUI 12.5 OS that's based on Android 11, there's 5G mobile connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, dual SIM slots, Dolby Atmos speakers with Harman Kardon sound, and a fingerprint reader to the side. This model is expected to ship later this month for a starting price of €649 (~US$760).

Xiaomi also announced two new 11-series family members along with the 11T Pro – the 11T and the 11 Lite 5G NE. The 11T shares many features with the 11T Pro but is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra processor supported by up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, the 5,000-mAh battery is topped up by a 67-W wired charger for a still impressive zero to 100 percent time of 36 minutes, and the Dolby Atmos speakers aren't tuned by Harman Kardon. This model starts at €499 ($585).

The 11 Lite 5G NE boasts a slim girth of 6.81 mm that curves to 1.88 mm at the top and sides, and tips the scales at 158 g (5.5 oz). It comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for 10-bit TrueColor and Dolby Vision, is powered by a Snapdragon 778G 5G chip with up to 8 GB or RAM and 256 GB of storage, features a 64-MP main camera, 8-MP ultra-wide, and a 5-MP telephoto/macro, and packs in a 4,250-mAh battery with 33-W charging. Pricing starts at €369 ($435).

Source: Xiaomi

