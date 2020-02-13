Xiaomi launches the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro to take on the Galaxy S20

Xiaomi has been battling the big flagship phone makers with its own high-spec, medium-price handsets for several years now, and the Chinese manufacturer isn't letting up in 2020. It just unveiled the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.

Coming just days after the Galaxy S20 unveiling, these two phones are clearly direct competitors to the new devices from Samsung. They come with top-tier specs, some sleek designs, and the option of 5G if you want next-gen connectivity.

Starting with the standard Xiaomi Mi 10, it arrives with a 6.67-inch, 2,340 x 1,080 pixel resolution AMOLED screen that also boasts a 90 Hz refresh rate. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor – the best of the best for 2020 – is paired with a maximum of 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

The Mi 10 (above) and the Mi 10 Pro both have 6.67-inch displays and run on a Snapdragon 865 CPU Xiaomi

Around the back there's a quad-lens camera – 108 MP main + 13 MP ultrawide + 2 MP macro + 2 MP field-of-view – and there's a 20 MP selfie camera on the front. The battery capacity is 4,780 mAh, and offers 30-W fast wired or wireless charging.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro matches those specs exactly, but improves the rear camera to a 108 MP main + 20 MP ultrawide + 12 MP portrait + 8 MP telephoto affair, which brings with it up to 10x "hybrid" zoom (presumably a mix of optical and digital).

The only other significant difference is a smaller battery at a capacity of 4,500 mAh, though the Mi 10 Pro does up the wired fast charging rate to 50 W. Both phones come with Android 10 plus Xiaomi's own Android skin on board.

Those specs are very impressive, as we've come to expect from Xiaomi, and as you can see from the images, the phones look the part as well. It's always hard to judge a phone on a press release alone, but it looks like the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro have a good chance of giving Apple, Samsung and Google plenty to think about this year.

The Mi 10 Pro brings with it a more capable quad-lens rear camera Xiaomi

Xiaomi has rather oddly split the Mi 10 launch into two, one for China and one for the rest of the world. The global announcements are still to come, so as yet we don't know international pricing or availability, but based on previous Xiaomi handsets we'd expect these phones to be competitively priced.

The standard Xiaomi Mi 10 comes in blue, black and gold and goes on sale in China on February 14, while the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is available in blue and white and goes on sale in China on February 18. A global launch is scheduled for February 23, so we should hear more release dates and prices then.

Source: Xiaomi