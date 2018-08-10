The year was 2002. Motorcycle Grand Prix star Valentino Rossi was just beginning his meteoric rise to become one of those Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Michel Schumacher-like figures that tower over their sports and whose influence and notoriety spills out into real life. The two-stroke 500cc GP era was coming to a close and the public was getting its first look at a new breed of 990cc, four-stroke monsters that would be much more like the superbikes in the shops. Would they be as fast as the featherweight two-smokers? Would they be as fun?