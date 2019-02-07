"We wanted to design a house crafted around the look and function of what a person actually needs during their holidays," George Kolliopoulos, Mandalaki's Co-Founder and Brand Director tells BoutiqueHomes. "It ended up being a 28 square meter space. This dimension was created as we learned more about what a person needs for the perfect summer getaway. Then the crafting was conceived around concrete panels with a degree of modularity. The approach was all about using a process of industrial design more than an architectural one."