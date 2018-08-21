Bardinon might well have been a razor sharp businessman, but there's little doubt that it was his love of his Ferraris that drove the building of his collection. It wasn't some far-sighted investment strategy, but a wish to drive those cars and that desire was so strong that he built his own racetrack on the family estate at Mas Du Clos, along with workshops and a team of people to keep them in fine fettle so he could punt them around his own racetrack. That's the estate and racetrack below, and one of the few pictures of Bardinon in his estate with his cars and wearing the bomber jacket that facilitated his passion.