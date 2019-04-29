Most families have that one family member that's just a little bit different. Maybe a little weird, perhaps a little scary, very often brilliant. Over at Chrysler, that Uncle Fester is Mopar. It's the in-house outfit that bolts things onto other things for fun. Got a Jeep and want to accessorize it with extra grab handles, fatter tires, or bulletproof bumpers? Mopar can do that. And if you ask nice, the special closet in the back of the room will be opened and you can maybe add more power, too.