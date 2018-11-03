Late October is the time of year when Americans young and old dress up and become someone - or something - else for a day or two. It's also the time when American vehicles young and old get dressed into something else and parade around the annual SEMA Show. Some are pretty, some pretty terrifying. This year's show proved a bit tamer than last year (no all-new 300-mph supercars or $1.5 million off-road motorhomes, we're aware of), but it was still wall-to-wall with lusty sports cars, delicious retromods and all other styles of wild one-of-a-kinds.

