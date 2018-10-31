The Tundra Pie Pro is capable of making a pizza in six to seven minutes. A robotic arm opens the refrigerator and removes the selected pre-made pizza, places it on the oven conveyor, and closes the refrigerator. The pizza goes through the conveyor oven at a pre-selected temperature and exits out the far end. Another robotic arm removes the finished product, places it on a cutting board, expertly slices it into six pieces, boxes it, and delivers it to a waiting customer.