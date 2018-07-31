The Beta, or Project Portal 2.0, truck has a similar drivetrain to the original, using the same motors for the same 670-plus horsepower (500 kW) and 1,325 pound-feet (1,796 Nm) of torque. The electronics, wiring, 12-kWh battery, and fuel cell technologies used in the Toyota Mirai fuel cell vehicle are being used in the Project Portal trucks. What's changed with the Beta edition is an added capacity for hydrogen storage to extend range by about 50 percent.