The motorcycle is powered by the air and oil-cooled 853-cc transverse twin of the V9 model family, which in this case peaks at 80 hp (59.7 kW). Given that originally this engine makes just 54.2 hp (40.4 kW), a lot must have changed in it. Indeed, at the Open House event in early September it was revealed that a lighter crankshaft, wider fuel intakes, bigger valves and shorter-skirt pistons play their parts in this transformation. All these point to a higher-revving motor, a rather logical path to take in the quest for more horsepower from the same capacity.