© 2022 New Atlas
Motorcycles

Ducati's latest street-legal superbike makes more than 240 horsepower

By Loz Blain
October 17, 2022
Ducati's latest street-legal superbike makes more than 240 horsepower
Extra, extra! 240 horsepower is enough to make wheelie!
Extra, extra! 240 horsepower is enough to make wheelie!
View 12 Images
Extra, extra! 240 horsepower is enough to make wheelie!
1/12
Extra, extra! 240 horsepower is enough to make wheelie!
Dry weight is 172 kg (379 lb) with the standard underslung exhaust, 167 kg (368 lb) with the race pipe
2/12
Dry weight is 172 kg (379 lb) with the standard underslung exhaust, 167 kg (368 lb) with the race pipe
Somehow, the top manufacturers have managed to keep increasing peak power output while also making these machines easier and easier to ride
3/12
Somehow, the top manufacturers have managed to keep increasing peak power output while also making these machines easier and easier to ride
Itchy elbows? The Panigale's got you covered
4/12
Itchy elbows? The Panigale's got you covered
Little known fact: it's impossible to do this without singing "just the two of us" in your helmet
5/12
Little known fact: it's impossible to do this without singing "just the two of us" in your helmet
The marvels of today's electronic systems make it far more likely that you can go into a corner looking like this and come out the other side with just as many separate bones as you went in with
6/12
The marvels of today's electronic systems make it far more likely that you can go into a corner looking like this and come out the other side with just as many separate bones as you went in with
Here, the rider charitably hides behind the motorcycle so you can have a better view
7/12
Here, the rider charitably hides behind the motorcycle so you can have a better view
The titanium Akrapovic race exhaust significantly reduces weight, and it's also key to unlocking the bike's prodigious power
8/12
The titanium Akrapovic race exhaust significantly reduces weight, and it's also key to unlocking the bike's prodigious power
Looks are well down the priority list for the R model, and yet... Look at it
9/12
Looks are well down the priority list for the R model, and yet... Look at it
Is clutch. Is dry.
10/12
Is clutch. Is dry.
Diamond-like carbon surface treatments on the piston skirts further reduce
11/12
Diamond-like carbon surface treatments on the piston skirts further reduce friction in the cylinder
That tiny 1.6-mm channel running down each connecting rod delivers oil from one end to the other
12/12
That tiny 1.6-mm channel running down each connecting rod delivers oil from one end to the other
View gallery - 12 images

Yank Ducati's new Panigale V4 R out of its crate, replace the purely ornamental standard exhaust with a titanium Akrapovic race pipe and fill it up with a fancy "performance oil" from Shell, and you're sitting on a machine capable of 240.5 horsepower.

Already one of the most powerful production motorcycles in all of Christendom, the Panigale ascends to new heights of lunacy in its latest and greatest incarnation. In standard form, fully street-legal and ready to pass any pesky Euro 5 emissions tests you may run into on the way to the shops, its 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R V4 engine peaks at 218 horses and revs to a crazed 16,500 rpm.

I have a zippy little car that makes a hair over half that power. It weighs 8.3 times as much as the Ducati and it can carry five people plus luggage. The comparison is irrelevant, but I throw it in because it boggles my mind. I've ridden several bikes that beat the 200-horsepower mark, it's never been anything short of a religious moment finding full throttle at high revs on those things, and the thought of 240 makes me feel clammy, breathless and a little strung-out. These are wild times, and the motorcycle world maintains its capacity to shock me with its lurid excesses. Viva Ducati!

Dry weight is 172 kg (379 lb) with the standard underslung exhaust, 167 kg (368 lb) with the race pipe
Dry weight is 172 kg (379 lb) with the standard underslung exhaust, 167 kg (368 lb) with the race pipe

In order to boost the power and rev limit that high, Ducati has gone to "gun drilled" titanium rods, with internal lubrication channels, as well as piston skirts coated in diamond-like carbon surface treatment – just like the MotoGP and Formula 1 engines use. The pistons themselves have somehow shed five grams (0.17 oz), or a full 2% from the previous featherweight designs. The intake cams lift 1 mm (0.039 in) higher, the variable-length intake trumpets are now 5 mm (0.19 in) shorter in their lowest, high-horsepower configuration, and the gear ratios have been lengthened in the first few gears to match what the World Superbike team is running.

It's got a newly-designed dry clutch, 800 grams (28 oz) lighter, 24 mm (0.9 in) smaller in diameter and, as always, ready for riders to play extravagant tambourine solos on at the traffic lights. Most of the electronics are new, adapted from the 22/23-model Panigale V4; you now get four different "engine strategies" with engine maps and engine braking levels assignable for each gear. Low Power mode for rain and gravel riding now makes 160 horses, or basically about as much as the legendary K5 GSX-R1000 made flat-out.

Itchy elbows? The Panigale's got you covered
Itchy elbows? The Panigale's got you covered

The suspension is by Ohlins, naturally enough, with an NPX25/30 pressurized fork that travels 5 mm further than its predecessor and a TTX36 shock – both non-electronic, mechanically adjustable items for expert racers rather than hand-holdy, luxury electronic systems. The wheels are lightweight magnesium jobs, and the adjustable swingarm pivot sits a little higher in its standard position – all of which should make this thing a little quicker to steer, says Ducati, as if the previous version wasn't built entirely from dreams and unicorn tears.

There's more – there's always more – but if you've read this far, you've earned the right to have the details teased out in subtitled Italian, and we invite you to enjoy the relatively brief launch video below. To summarize, the new Panigale V4 R is a very fast, very sexy motor bicycle, probably the most outrageous machine in the superbike class – again – and we look forward to the next version that's surely cooking in the back rooms at Borgo Panigale, which will surface within six months and somehow make this greyhound look like a pig.

Ducati World Première 2023 Episode 4 | Panigale V4 R | This is Racing

Source: Ducati

View gallery - 12 images

Tags

MotorcyclesDucatiDucati PanigaleDucati StradaleDucati DesmosediciSuperbikeMotorcycle
No comments
Loz Blain
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007, and has since proven himself as a photographer, videographer, presenter, producer and podcast engineer, as well as a senior features writer. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he's covered just about everything for New Atlas, concentrating lately on eVTOLs, hydrogen, energy, aviation, audiovisual, weird stuff and things that go fast.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!