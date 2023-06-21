© 2023 New Atlas
Ampyre Arrow really takes the "off-road e-scooter" thing seriously

By Ben Coxworth
June 21, 2023
Ampyre Arrow really takes the "off-road e-scooter" thing seriously
The Ampyre Arrow will set you back €7,990 (about US$8,769)
The Ampyre Arrow weighs a claimed 42 kg (93 lb)
The Ampyre Arrow boasts a 3,000-watt Crystalyte rear hub motor
The suspension and braking systems are provided by Italian company Formula, and consist of a Selva fork with 170 mm of travel, a MOD coil-spring rear shock (travel not specified) and Cura 4 hydraulic disc brakes
The Ampyre Arrow features a 7075 aerospace aluminum frame
The Ampyre Arrow will set you back €7,990 (about US$8,769)
Many so-called "off-road" electric scooters are essentially just pavement-oriented machines with tiny knobby tires. The Arrow is definitely different, in that it sports 29-inch wheels, heavy-duty suspension, and a whopping 3,000-watt rear hub motor.

Currently being showcased at the Eurobike show in Germany, the Arrow is manufactured by Belgian mobility startup Ampyre.

It's available in Road Legal and Off Road versions, which have top speeds of 25 and 60 km/h (16 and 37 mph), respectively. The vehicle's Crystalyte motor is powered by a removable 60V/30-Ah lithium-ion battery, one 2.5-hour charge of which should reportedly be good for a range of 80 km (50 miles) for the Road Legal model and 50 km (31 miles) for the Off Road.

Both versions weigh a claimed 42 kg (93 lb) and feature a 7075 aerospace aluminum frame.

The Ampyre Arrow boasts a 3,000-watt Crystalyte rear hub motor
The suspension and braking systems are provided by Italian company Formula, and consist of a Selva fork with 170 mm of travel, a MOD coil-spring rear shock (travel not specified) and Cura 4 hydraulic disc brakes. The wheels feature Ryde Andra aluminum rims with an Erase Components front hub – the hub motor in the back delivers 173 Nm (128 lb ft) of torque.

The Ampyre Arrow is available now via the company website, priced at €7,990 (about US$8,769).

Source: Ampyre

sk8dad
Crotch safety might become a real issue. Why not install a fender/seat and call it a light e-moto? I fail to see any benefit the superficial nod to scooters offers.
Tristan P
No seat?
quax
No joke, Ukrainian infantry is using off-road e-scooters. Enhances mobility with the least amount of engine noise.
vince
Man that's going to make for a really sore butt if you bend the knees too much on landing.....Ouch. Without a seat to stop downward motion that's a risky design to say the least. No thanks. I want to relax and sit once in a while. Jeeze.
kwalispecial
Looks more like an electric trials bike, rather than a scooter.