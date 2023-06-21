Ampyre Arrow really takes the "off-road e-scooter" thing seriously

Many so-called "off-road" electric scooters are essentially just pavement-oriented machines with tiny knobby tires. The Arrow is definitely different, in that it sports 29-inch wheels, heavy-duty suspension, and a whopping 3,000-watt rear hub motor.

Currently being showcased at the Eurobike show in Germany, the Arrow is manufactured by Belgian mobility startup Ampyre.

It's available in Road Legal and Off Road versions, which have top speeds of 25 and 60 km/h (16 and 37 mph), respectively. The vehicle's Crystalyte motor is powered by a removable 60V/30-Ah lithium-ion battery, one 2.5-hour charge of which should reportedly be good for a range of 80 km (50 miles) for the Road Legal model and 50 km (31 miles) for the Off Road.

Both versions weigh a claimed 42 kg (93 lb) and feature a 7075 aerospace aluminum frame.

The Ampyre Arrow boasts a 3,000-watt Crystalyte rear hub motor Ampyre

The suspension and braking systems are provided by Italian company Formula, and consist of a Selva fork with 170 mm of travel, a MOD coil-spring rear shock (travel not specified) and Cura 4 hydraulic disc brakes. The wheels feature Ryde Andra aluminum rims with an Erase Components front hub – the hub motor in the back delivers 173 Nm (128 lb ft) of torque.

The Ampyre Arrow is available now via the company website, priced at €7,990 (about US$8,769).

Source: Ampyre

