Beeline Moto 2 adds a mini map and more to still-simple sat nav device

The Beeline Moto is likely the simplest, most user-friendly electronic motorcycle navigation device you can buy. Its new successor, the Moto II, keeps things simple but adds some handy new features like a mini map view.

Both versions of the British-designed Moto are slim hockey-puck-shaped devices that twist-mount onto the bike's handlebars, and communicate with an iOS/Android app on the user's smartphone via Bluetooth. A data connection is required when initially inputting the route, but isn't needed after that.

Once on the road, riders can opt to navigate by Compass mode, in which the device's round screen simply displays an arrow that continuously swivels to stay pointed in the direction of the destination. It's up to the user to decide where and when to turn in order to get there – hey, we said it was simple!

The original Moto also offers a turn-by-turn Route mode in which the arrow stays pointing forward, but dots arcing around the sides of it selectively illuminate to indicate the direction of the next turn. The distance to that turn is displayed below the arrow.

In the Moto II's Route mode, a mini street map of the immediate area is added to the display. That way, users don't have to wonder, "Is this really where I was supposed to turn?". Additionally, on the app, users can also choose between fastest and funnest-to-ride routes, or they can simply record the route they end up choosing for themselves.

Along with navigational info, the Beeline Moto II also offers clock, speedometer and odometer displays Beeline

Hardware-wise, some of the Moto II's other improvements over the original include a considerably larger, higher-resolution, anti-glare TFT color screen; audible and LED upcoming turn alerts; a higher-capacity 600-mAh battery that should be good for up to 14 hours of runtime; and two glove-friendly rocker-type function switches, as opposed to the original's fiddlier four side buttons.

The whole thing is IP67 waterproof (meaning it can withstand being submerged to a depth of 0.5 m/1.6 ft for up to 30 minutes), and is claimed to tip the scales at 42 grams – the original model weighs 29 g.

Assuming the Beeline Moto II reaches production, a pledge of £179 (about US$226) will get you one. Its functions are demonstrated in the video below.

And if you're a cyclist who likes the look of the device, you could always check out Beeline's bicycle-specific Velo 2.

Beeline Moto II | Beautifully Simple Motorcycle Navigation

Source: Kickstarter

