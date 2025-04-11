BMW ups the ante for 2025 with all-new 145-hp R 1300 R roadster

Get your best riding gear on: BMW has taken the wraps off its beefy new R 1300 R that packs plenty of power, electronics, and premium componentry to carve up the streets in style. It's yours for a starting price of US$22,320.

This model shares its engine with last year's R 1300 GS, which means you've got a 1,300-cc mill twin-cylinder boxer mill dishing out 145 hp at 7,750 rpm, and a hefty 110 lb-ft (150 Nm) of torque.

It'll replace the 2024 R 1250 R that put out a healthy-but-apparently-not-enough 136 hp, and fit in a notch below the monstrous track-ready 170-hp S 1000 R. BMW says this one is designed to be especially versatile and engaging, so you can happily take it out to the countryside, up into the twisties, and on to the freeway to munch miles.

Boxer Punch on Every Curve | The all-new BMW R 1300 R

To that end, it's got sporty streetfighter ergonomics, with the rider leaning forward a fair bit to reach the flat handlebar and slightly rear-set foot pegs. BMW says it kept female riders in mind by lowering the seat height to an accessible 785 mm (31 in). Buyers can choose from a range of seats to suit their preferences.

This performance-oriented Lightwhite Uni colorway affords a good look at the new steel frame, rear-set pegs, and dark chrome-shrouded exhaust BMW Group

The bike comes in at a chunky 527 lb (239 kg), but knowing BMW, it'll be engineered to feel as light and nimble as a middleweight. The chassis features a stiffer steel sheet metal main frame replacing the old tubular one, along with a die-cast aluminum rear frame. Combined with the more compact drive unit, the R 1300 R should feel easier to ride than the outgoing model, and more stable when you hit the brakes.

Speaking of brakes, you'll get a twin disc setup with two radially mounted four-piston calipers at the front, and a single disc brake with two-piston floating caliper at the rear. There's also BMW's Integral ABS Pro feature, which will delay the build-up of brake pressure when you're at an angle and help prevent a fall.

A solid brake setup on the new lighter 17-inch aluminum cast wheels should deliver plenty of precise stopping power. BMW Group

The 17-inch aluminum cast wheels are lighter than the old ones by 3 lb (1.4 kg), and are paired with a 47-mm upside-down fork in the front, and EVO Paralever suspension in the rear. Optional Dynamic Suspension Adjustment can tweak the damping, spring rate, and load compensation on the fly.

The R 1300 R gets a ton of electronics, including three riding modes, engine drag torque control, and an optional nifty Automated Shift Assistant that lets you skip the clutch altogether. You can blip through the gears using the buttons on your handlebar, or go fully automatic and let the bike handle all the shifts.

The R 1300 R gets plenty of electronic kit, including adaptive cruise control, 3 riding modes, and an Automatic Shift Assistant BMW Group

Also optional: radar tech that enables front collision warnings, and adaptive cruise control to keep you at a safe distance from a vehicle in front of you, even through changing speeds.

The R 1300 R gets a cool octagonal LED headlight with cornering lights BMW Group

As is the norm with BMW bikes, you've got a ton of accessories to choose from, including sportier suspension, more plush seating, "Option 719" milled accents, a Sports Silencer for a throatier growl, and electrified luggage with interior lighting and charging.

The R 1300 R comes in 4 colorways (of which you can see two premium ones above), along with a bunch of accessory packages and loads of optional equipment you can mix and match BMW Group

From here, the R 1300 R looks like it'll combine the modern niceties of the 1300 GS' engine with all the thrills of the previous boxer-based R 1250 R, with sprinkles on top. We'll have to wait for reviews to see how it fares on long journeys and what it's like to live with.

Go nuts configuring your own with all the trimmings and accessory packages over on BMW's site.

Source: BMW Group