BMW R1300GS re-envisioned as a high-performance track bike

The BMW R1300GS is a state-of-the-art adventure motorcycle that has the credentials to take you anywhere, but the one thing it can't do is win you any drag races. But what if it could? Aftermarket accessories maker Puig might have the answer.

You don’t exactly expect high-performance track ability when you look at the R1300GS. When BMW updated the famed 1200 GS last year with the 1300 GS, it created quite a stir. That’s because it wasn’t just a model year update with minor changes, it was a through-and-through introduction of an all-new bike.

It’s strong, it’s sturdy – albeit a bit heavy – and it's the gold standard of adventure bikes. Puig is a Spanish bodywork manufacturer that started out making bike fairings, then slowly expanded to making other bodywork and accessories. The company has transformed the ADV into a full-blown track machine.

R1300GS PISTA BY PUIG - Official Video

It’s called the R1300GS Pista and was revealed at EICMA 2024. "Pista" is the Italian word for "track," which is apt. But this is far more than just a bolt-on fairing job. It’s almost like a BMW Pikes Peak. You watching, Ducati?

"Pista by Puig is not just a new reinvention of the German bike; it is a statement of intent," says Puig. "With its advanced aerodynamics and carefully designed geometry, this hybrid version promises superior handling. Pista is the perfect choice for riders seeking both adrenaline on the track and adventure capability on the road."

It gets a winged aero cowl and screen at the front, which in fact covers the stock headlight. There are also new front fender and brake ducts, a cover over the back of the tank, a pillion-seat cowl, and a small belly pan.

Puig intends to create a fairing kit that can be purchased and installed on the R1300GS Puig

Puig has improved the aerodynamics and changed its form to ensure the 1300 GS handles better. This is accomplished via the winglets on the front fairing, which create a downforce that stabilizes the entire chassis by keeping the front wheel firmly planted to the ground, particularly at high speeds.

The front wheel, double Galfer disc brakes, aerodynamically optimized fairing elements, and scoops – all of which guide cooling airflow around the brake components – are all MotoGP-inspired. You’ll notice small side cowl extensions right off the bat, and they weren't put there just for the sake of it. You can actually move these extensions, which allows you to funnel air toward or away from your legs.

Puig replaced the stock 19-inch front wheel with a 17-inch wheel that makes a world of a difference to the chassis geometry, making this R 1300 even more aggressive and maneuverable. Both the front and rear on-road wheels are made of Rotobox's incredibly light carbon fiber. This upgrade is matched by the aggressive Pirelli Diablo tires, which are extra-wide with a 200/55 ZR 17 section at the back and 120/70 ZR 17 up front.

The Rotobox carbon rim is fitted with extra-wide 200/55 ZR 17 tire at the back Puig

Equipment like levers, footrests, guards, and a short side pipe Arrow silencer are all made of aluminum. The bike comes with a sweet-looking paint job in gray (which reflects the colors of several classic BMWs), and yellow, which represents Puig's first logo. In honor of Puig's 60th anniversary, this color scheme envisions the Pista as a motorcycle with an antique feel.

The Pista, contrary to some of Puig's previous endeavors, is intended to take the form of a fairing kit that can be purchased and installed on the R1300GS. All Puig items utilized in this build will be included in the said kit, which will still keep the bike road-legal.

This build takes the rather capable R 1300 GS and gives it a circuit bike makeover, all the while keeping the BMW identity intact. Perhaps this ignites the first sparks for an apparent BMW R 1300 XR?

There’s no word on pricing and availability as of now Puig

Interestingly, BMW already holds the patent for "M 1300 GS." However, it's unclear whether the M-GS will be road-oriented on 17-inch wheels, like the R 1300 GS Pista here, or if it will be intended for off-road use as a slimmed-down travel enduro.

But considering that BMW already offers the likes of S 1000 XR and F 900 XR as crossover models without off-road ambitions, an R 1300 XR is very likely. Only time will tell.

Source: Puig